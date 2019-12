Retailer Screwfix is coming to Ireland and said it plans to open up to 40 stores here in the future.

The Sandyford and Swords outlets in Dublin have opened and the Waterford store is opening later this month.

The company says as part of its expansion plans, there's the potential for over 400 jobs across the country over the next few years.

The current vacancies are in areas such as retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.