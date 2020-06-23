40% of businesses require mandatory PPE as majority reopened as restrictions eased

The vast majority of businesses have reopened after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been eased - with many requiring workers to wear personal protective equipment while they work.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that almost 90% of enterprises have reopened as the government have eased virus-related restrictions in the last few weeks.

The survey from the CSO found that 41% are requiring workers to wear facemasks, gloves or other forms of PPE.

The online survey was sent to a sample of 3,000 businesses and the information was collected between Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 17.

Despite returning to work, it is far from business as usual, however.

"More than seven in ten responding enterprises (71.5%) had a reduction in turnover of 10% or more during the four-week period from Monday 4 May to Sunday 31 May, compared to normal expectations," said CSO statistician Colin Hanley.

"However, 30.9% indicated that their turnover had increased following the easing of restrictions on Monday 18 May."

The findings were part of the third wave of CSO reports as they try to capture the effects of the virus - and the lockdown - in real time.

The fourth wave of the CSO’s Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey will be announced at the end of the month.