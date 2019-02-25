40 new jobs announced for Carrick-on-Shannon and Dublin

40 new jobs are being announced this morning for Co Leitrim and Co Dublin.

The new positions are with the Carrick-on-Shannon based lender Avantcard following a new partnership announced last year with An Post.

The announcement of these new jobs comes on the back of an additional 58 people joining the Avantcard workforce over the last eighteen months.

The financial services company currently employs 220 people here and the new positions will be divided between its headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon and a satellite office in Dublin.

"We are very excited to be welcoming 40 new people to the business, and for the opportunities this presents for Avantcard," said Helen Richardson, Avantcard’s Director of Human Resources

We are particularly proud of being a major employer in the North West region offering a large number of high-quality jobs in the financial services space and see this as a real boost for the area.

The positions include customer-facing roles, roles supporting the new An Post partnership announced last year, and a number of specialist roles to support planned business growth for the future.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys says today's announcement marks a great day for Carrick-on-Shannon and represents a huge vote of confidence in the local workforce.

"Avantcard is living proof that you don’t have to be based in a big city to make a big impact," she said.

"I would like to warmly congratulate Chris and the team at Avantcard on this huge achievement, which serves as an example for others to follow."