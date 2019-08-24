40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal

Up to 40 new jobs are to be created after a new whiskey distillery was given planning permission in Co Donegal.

Donegal County Council has granted planning for a €6m distillery and visitor centre in Ardara for Sliabh Liag Distillers.

The move is part of an ambitious plan to bring back whiskey distilling to Donegal for the first time in almost 180 years.

The company already make An Dulaman Irish Maritime Gin and The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey.

Now the new plant is set to push new products through the roof both here and abroad.

Work on the plant is to begin this year with owners hoping to distill the first whiskey in 2020.

When at full capacity the distillery is hoping to produce up to 1.2million bottles of whiskey each year.

As well as producing the raw product, company directors James and Moira Doherty and James Keith hope the building will become a tourist attraction.

Company director James Doherty paid tribute to the “super human effort” of his staff and architects Corner Stone Architecture for getting the project ready.