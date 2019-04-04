3D printer maker Markforged to create 100 jobs in Dublin

US company Markforged, which manufactures industrial 3D printers, has announced the opening of its first official European headquarters in Dublin.

The move, as part of the company’s planned global expansion for 2019, will create 100 jobs.

Founded in 2013 and based just outside of Boston, MA, the Dublin office will be the first international office for Markforged and will serve as the base of its operations in Europe.

Over the next three years, the company intends to hire 100 new employees.

READ MORE Universities in Ireland contribute €8.9bn to economy each year

“Launching our Dublin operations is a huge milestone for Markforged as we look to strengthen our business overseas,” said Darcey Harrison, Global VP Sales, Services, and Partnerships at Markforged.

“Our experience working with IDA Ireland has been nothing but exceptional – we’re thrilled to be joining such a thriving tech community with such support.”

Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation said, “I am delighted that Markforged has chosen Dublin as its new European HQ.

We all know the strong potential of 3D printing and I warmly welcome their presence in Ireland and the creation of 100 highly skilled jobs.

"We already have a strong footprint of High-Tech companies in Dublin and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist companies such as Markforged.”

Welcoming today’s announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, “The decision by Markforged to locate their European headquarters in Dublin again confirms Ireland’s reputation as the premier location for fast-growing, innovative companies to build and support their future international growth. I wish Markforged every success and offer the continued support of IDA Ireland.”

PA