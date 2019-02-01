NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
3Arena takes €54m in ticket sales

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 06:00 AM
By Gordon Deegan

3Arena posted $61.7m (€53.7m) in box office ticket sales last year, according to Pollstar.

Just over 820,390 tickets were sold at the 3Arena in 2018, putting it in the top 10 music arenas in the world.

The trade industry figures also show that U2’s four gigs at the venue generated €5.64m at the box office.

The figures show that 46,529 attended the band’s sellout shows over four nights at the Live Nation-owned venue.

About 7,600 Kylie Minogue fans attended the 3Arena in early December where ticket sales generated €666,200.

Last year was a strong year for Irish acts performing at the 3Arena.

The Pollstar figures show that The Script generated €1.85m from three gigs in February.

One of Ireland’s richest twentysomethings, Niall Horan’s two shows in March earned €1m at the box office as Mr Horan had worldwide success with his solo album, Flicker.

However, the most lucrative concerts were played by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, earning over €1.1m for each night he performed.

Box office receipts are shared between promoter, performer and venue operator.


