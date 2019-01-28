380 jobs announced for Kildare, Cork and Sligo

80 new jobs have been announced in Cork and Sligo as Capita Customer Solutions has signed a three-year contract worth €13 million with Electric Ireland.

The contract, for the provision of credit control and collection services, comes with an opportunity to extend for four further years for €13m which brings the potential contract value to €25m.

Capita will provide an inbound and outbound operations centre for Electric Ireland which will be run out of two sites - a head office in Cork and a satellite operation in Sligo.

Speaking in Cork at the announcement, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the contract win was hugely positive.

"This is very good news not just for Capita, but for the communities in Cork and Sligo where the company is based," said Mr Coveney.

“This is a very significant contract win for our business in Ireland," said Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Capita.

"Capita Customer Solutions has been a leading service provider in the Irish market for almost 25 years and this is an area where we have a wealth of experience."

Meanwhile, 300 new jobs have been announced at a security firm in Kildare.

Manguard Plus, which currently employs 1,200 people, is developing a new specialised front of house division in Naas.

The company also has offices in Waterford, Cork, Belfast, London and Chester, and will launch its 'Concierge Plus' service for corporate clients shortly.