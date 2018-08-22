37,000 Eir customers hit by data breach after staff laptop stolen

Around 37,000 Eir customers have been hit by a security breach after a staff laptop was stolen.

The device includes names, email address, phone numbers and account numbers - but the company insists no financial data was exposed.

The incident has been reported to Gardaí and the Data Protection Commissioner.

Tech expert Jess Kelly says Eir is now in the process of contacting all affected customers.

"We don't know the extent of the damage that could be done by something like this

"At the moment, it doesn't look like it is a particularly malicious attack - it's just an inconvenience.

"So, I don't think that passwords need to be changed or anything like that."

