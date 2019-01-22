350 Men’s Sheds throughout Ireland set to benefit from €500k funding

Half-a-million euro has been allocated by the Department of Rural and Community Development to 350 men’s sheds across the country.

In July 2018, the minister for the department, Michael Ring, announced the €500,000 under the Men’s Sheds stream of the Community Enhancement Programme.

This will enable individual Men’s Sheds to purchase equipment or carry out minor repair works to their sheds.

Following the allocation, to each Local Authority area last July, applications were then overseen by Local Community Development Committees around the country. One Men’s Shed that will benefit from the funding is Passage West in Cork. They will purchase three new laptops, which will form the backbone of an ambitious new computer course for members of local sheds who lack digital literacy skills.

The Cork city Men’s Sheds that will benefit from this funding are: Cork City Headway Men’s Shed; Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill; Mayfield; Meitheal Mara; Ballyphehane; Bishopstown; Education Unit, Cork Prison Men’s Shed; and Glen, Ballyvolane, Dublin Hill Men’s Shed. The Cork county Men’s Sheds that will benefit are: Allihies; Ballincollig; Bandon; Blarney; Carrigaline; Carrigtwohill; Charleville; Cobh; Douglas/ Frankfield; Fermoy; Glounthaune; Kanturk; Kinsale; Le Cheile Mallow; Macroom; Midleton; Millstreet; Oilean Cleire; Owenabue; Passage West; Skibbereen; and Youghal.

A full list of projects supported under this fund is available at the below link: https://drcd.gov.ie/wp-content/uploads/Mens-Sheds-Funding-Jan-2019.pdf