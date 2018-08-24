350 jobs announced for Dublin by US technology firm

US technology company Qualtrics has announced it will create more than 350 jobs at the firm's European headquarters in Dublin.

This will bring the total number of employees in Dublin to 600 within the next four years, with construction of a new 57,000 sq ft building at Clarendon Row expected to completed by 2020.

CEO and co-founder of Qualtrics Ryan Smith. Photo: Colm Mahady / Fennells

Qualtrics is a SaaS company whose Experience Management Platform helps organizations manage core experiences of business, including customer, product, employee and brand experiences.

Founded in 2002 in Utah, its currently employs 1,900 people across nine countries.

Addressing employees in the Dublin office this week, CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith said: “Five years ago, we started the European chapter of our story and it has surpassed every expectation we set back in 2013.

"We now work with over 1,5­00 organisations in EMEA and the success and growth of our business here is a testament to the talent we have in Dublin. We are five years in, but we’re just getting started and by expanding our footprint, we expect to continue to grow at a rapid pace and create more jobs in Dublin in the years ahead.”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD said: “I am delighted to see this announcement from Qualtrics that they aim to grow their presence in Ireland by over 350, which would bring their headcount to over 600.

"This is remarkable growth since the company established in Dublin 5 years ago. Their continued expansion is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer, and it demonstrates we have the skills and talent available to enable the company to grow and further embed their operations in Ireland,” she said.

Digital Desk