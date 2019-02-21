NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

32,000 jobs created in South East region since 2012

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 02:08 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Over the past six years, more than 32,000 jobs have been created, according to Alan Quirke, recently appointed Director of the Ireland South East Development Office.

During this period, the unemployment rate fell from a peak of 16% in 2012 to 8% in 2018.

Today sees the publication of the first 'Ireland's South East: Economy at a Glance' statistical bulletin.

The bulletin, along with the release of the CSO's Q4 2018 Labour Force Survey results this week, offer an opportunity to look at the performance of the regional economy over the previous year, said Mr Quirke.

He said that the bulletin shows "that the South East is making steady progress in terms of falling unemployment, increasing employment and a growing labour force.

"Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland have posted record jobs numbers in the South East for 2018 and cutting-edge companies such as Bausch and Lomb, Glanbia and MSD have committed to investing around €500 million in the region in the last six months".

Mr Quirke added that “the progress is also related to the cost competitiveness of the region where average house prices are one third of those in South Dublin, general costs of living are over one third cheaper than Dublin and childcare costs are the cheapest in the country.

This is adding to the high quality of life that the region already offers and is a great basis from which to build the South East as the first choice for business, careers, inward investment and tourists.

As well as investment from companies, significant investment has continued in two major road projects costing €650m - the New Ross and Enniscorthy bypasses - both of which are due to open in the summer of 2019.

READ MORE: Cork company Strencom signs €2m deals with credit unions

Funding has been granted for eight Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start-Ups which is a record number for the region and five companies have received the Competitive Start Fund.

Just under €3m was secured in 2018 under the Regional Economic Development Fund which will fund the Crystal Valley Tech Cluster, the Incupharm Life Sciences start-up and R&D lab, and the Centre4Design which will promote problem-solving and innovation in the region’s businesses.

“Challenges remain on the horizon – not least in whatever form Brexit will take – but our view is that the region is making steady progress," said Mr Quirke.

More on this topic

Number of people in employment rose by 2.3% in 2018

Welfare benefits allow bosses to maintain low rates of pay for employees

The secret to unlocking the wealth of the regions

Dublin's employment rates at highest level in 20 years


KEYWORDS

CorkMunsterJobsEnterprise IrelandIDA Ireland

More in this Section

UK's Serious Fraud Office closes probes into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline

MyTaxi app to change name for second time two years

UCC student launches Executive Summit, top execs get on board

Here are this week's six business movers


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »