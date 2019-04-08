300 new jobs in Limerick as Johnson & Johnson announce €100m expansion

Johnson & Johnson have announced they are to create an additional 300 jobs in a €100m expansion of the company’s Vision Care facilities, at the National Technology Park, Limerick.

The IDA Ireland supported jobs include 100 permanent manufacturing jobs, as well as 200 additional construction posts during the building of the new facility.

Johnson & Johnson currently “employs around 1,000 people in Limerick at the largest contact lens manufacturing facility in the world,” an IDA Ireland spokesperson said.

“This will make it even bigger,” they added.

Announcing the jobs in Limerick this morning, the Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Pat Breen, said: “I very much welcome Johnson and Johnson Vision Care’s expansion of its operations in Limerick and of course the approximately 100 jobs that will be created. It is a huge vote of confidence in the Mid-West region.”

“The expansion, supported by the Government through the IDA, reflects the commitment of the Government and its agencies to pursue balanced and sustainable regional development.”

John Lynch, Plant Leader, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (Ireland) said the company’s “aspiration is to bring improved eyesight to people around the world”.

“The most important way we accomplish that is through the research, development and manufacturing of new medical device technologies.”

Mr Lynch added: “We believe that the new manufacturing roles being introduced in Limerick in 2019 will be foundational in helping us bring new, innovative contact lens products to our patients and customers around the world at an industry-leading pace.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said it was “a significant announcement” by Johnson & Johnson who are “already the world’s largest contact lenses manufacturing plant”.

This expansion by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care of the Limerick facility represents not just a substantial financial investment but a considerable commitment to its Limerick operations.

“The approximately 100 jobs being added, along with those being created in the construction phase, will greatly benefit the economy of the Mid West region. Having a company of this stature continue to expand its operations enhances Ireland’s global reputation as a Medical Technologies centre of excellence and demonstrates how global companies can successfully operate in regional locations.”