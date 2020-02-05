300 jobs for Kerry with opening of new research and development centre

More than 300 jobs are to be created in Co Kerry over the next four years with the opening of a new research and development centre.

Fexco is opening the €21m facility in Killorglin on a site that was closed down in 2012.

The fin-tech company already employs 125 people in the area and was set up in 1981.

Local councillor John Francis Flynn says the town is very lucky to have a company like Fexco.

"The people are very proud of Fexco," he said.

"In our town, in a recent survey, we were the only town in the country where there is actually two jobs for every person of population in our town.

"So we're very lucky. And a lot of that goes down to the McCarthy family and to Fexco."