300 jobs for Kerry with opening of new research and development centre

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 07:15 AM

More than 300 jobs are to be created in Co Kerry over the next four years with the opening of a new research and development centre.

Fexco is opening the €21m facility in Killorglin on a site that was closed down in 2012.

The fin-tech company already employs 125 people in the area and was set up in 1981.

Local councillor John Francis Flynn says the town is very lucky to have a company like Fexco.

"The people are very proud of Fexco," he said.

"In our town, in a recent survey, we were the only town in the country where there is actually two jobs for every person of population in our town.

"So we're very lucky. And a lot of that goes down to the McCarthy family and to Fexco."

