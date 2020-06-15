27,600 people return to work as country reopens

A further 27,600 people are returning to work after the easing of lock down restrictions was sped up, with all retail outlets now allowed to open.

Last week, 33,000 people closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

27,600 of these people reported that they were returning to work, and 17,000 are male and 10,600 are female.

The sectors with the most employees returning to work this week are wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. 7,700 in this sector are back to work.

The construction sector is next, with 5,300 people returning to building sites, and manufacturing has 2,500 employees returning.

In terms of the ages of those returning to work, the largest cohort are those aged 35-44, with 7,100 returning to work.

There are 5,500 employees aged 25-34 returning to work this week, and a further 4,600 people under 25 are returning to their jobs also.

This week's PUP payments, issued by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, were paid out to 498,700 people and were valued at €174.6m in total.

There were 517,600 people on PUP payments last week, so there has been a decrease of 18,900 people receiving the payment.

In Cork, 50,300 are currently receiving the payment, although later this week 3,100 people in Cork will have signed off PUP.

As well as those relying on PUP, there are now over 60,600 employers who have registered for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

An estimated 400,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme.

The above payments are in addition to the 225,600 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of May.

Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection, Regina Doherty, has said the number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall. Photo Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

"The numbers receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continue to gradually decline – with the total now dropping below the 500,000 mark," said Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

"Only a few short weeks ago, there were approximately 600,000 receiving the payment so some progress has been made but it is also clear that the return to a new normal will be gradual and incremental.

"That is why I extended the payment beyond its originally planned life cycle into August.

"My Department will continue to monitor the rate of the economy’s reopening, the continuing need for income support and the developing health situation and will develop a number of options for Government to consider before the scheme’s projected end in August."