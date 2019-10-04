News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

€2.5million allocated to Local Enterprise Office projects nationwide

€2.5million allocated to Local Enterprise Office projects nationwide
Oisin Geoghegan Chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD and Mark Christal, Enterprise Ireland. Photo: Julien Behal.
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 02:02 PM

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has announced the results of the new €2.5 million Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Competitive Fund.

Applications were open to individual LEOs; collaborative projects between two or more LEOs; and LEOs working with other local groups like Chambers, Community Enterprise Centres, Education or Training bodies, Local Authorities or colleges.

Announcing the sixteen successful applicants at a special event in the Council Chamber of Monaghan County Council, Minister Humphreys said:

“The successful applicants demonstrated a real intent to collaborate, not only with neighbouring County LEOs but also with other stakeholders such as ITs, Innovation Centres, Local Authorities and others. So, while sixteen of the LEOs will lead on the projects, the vast majority of the LEOs throughout the country will also be part of these projects through collaboration.”

All projects are aligned with the strategic objectives in the Regional Enterprise Plans and the ambitions in Future Jobs Ireland.

Minister Humphreys launched the nine Regional Enterprise Plans earlier this year. They were developed with regional stakeholders to build on the strengths of their shared regions and address any vulnerabiliti

The Minister, in welcoming this particular policy focus, said:

“There is a wonderful array of projects in the winning sixteen and they are spread right across the country.

I am particularly pleased to see projects in areas like digital technologies; green and environmental activities; e-commerce; and e-hubs and remote working. This is proof that our LEOs are looking to the future, and tackling the challenges of tomorrow, today.

The successful applications were selected through an evaluation process based on criteria, which included economic impacts and value for money, collaboration and participation, Future Jobs orientation, collaboration and building regional strengths and viability and sustainability.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen TD said:

“These successful projects will be rolled out through the Local Enterprise Offices, which are very well-placed to reach companies and entrepreneurs in even the most rural areas.

"I particularly welcome the focus on collaboration and networking in support of regional and local micro-enterprise capability building, growth and job creation.

"Through this funding and other funding initiatives such as the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and the Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund, the Government is, even with Brexit and other international challenges on the horizon, determined to plan ahead and to prepare for the future jobs of tomorrow."

Mark Christal, Manager, Regions and Entrepreneurship, Enterprise Ireland, said; “This is a significant investment by the Minister and her Department in the ideas and ability of the Local Enterprise Offices to deliver results across the country.

"This will hugely benefit companies and the enterprise eco-system in all regions, an investment that will help to drive enterprise and support the business objectives of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

It shows that Local Enterprise Offices across the country are committed to improving the business environment and supports for their client companies and the entrepreneurs of the future and Enterprise Ireland will continue to work with them to support this aim.

Oisin Geoghegan, Chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices, said that the announcement is a great boost to Local Enterprise Offices across the country.

"This funding highlights the impact that Local Enterprise Offices are making and shows that they continue to be best placed in driving innovation and enterprise in towns and villages across the country.”

READ MORE

Varadkar to officially open Enterprise Ireland’s new office in Copenhagen

More on this topic

For entrepreneurs, the pace of IPOs is pedestrian and that looks like continuing without some form of policy initiativeFor entrepreneurs, the pace of IPOs is pedestrian and that looks like continuing without some form of policy initiative

Enterprise Ireland targeting 50% growth in Irish exports to region by 2020Enterprise Ireland targeting 50% growth in Irish exports to region by 2020

EnterpriseFundingTOPIC: Enterprise Ireland

More in this Section

BP chief executive Bob Dudley retiresBP chief executive Bob Dudley retires

Efforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFAEfforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFA

Kerryman Bernard Looney to take over as chief executive of British PetroleumKerryman Bernard Looney to take over as chief executive of British Petroleum

Trump takes aim at Kerrygold and whiskey in tariffs extending to €250m in Irish dairy exports to US Trump takes aim at Kerrygold and whiskey in tariffs extending to €250m in Irish dairy exports to US


Lifestyle

More children are eating their veg – but how can fussy eaters be converted? Lisa Salmon talks to an expert to find out.9 ways to get picky children to eat more vegetables

Psychologist and expert Erik Bohjort outlines the best ways for parents to simply explain financial matters to young children.Ask an expert: How do I teach my child the value of money?

Katie Wright asks skin specialists for their advice on how to tackle common concerns.6 ways to keep your neck looking youthful, according to experts

What you eat and drink before or after exercise can make all the difference to your ability to drop unwanted pounds, says Peta Bee.Weight to go: How to reap the benefits to your exercise regimen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »