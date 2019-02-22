200 jobs for Sligo with GW Plastic

More than 200 new jobs are being created in Sligo.

GW Plastics is expanding its advanced manufacturing operations as part of a €5.7m investment.

The jobs are in the areas of production, quality, regulatory, and engineering.

The US company established its first Europen location in Europe when it purchased Avenue Mould Solutions in 2017 and it is now growing its operation.

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Making the jobs announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "Under the Government’s national development plan, Project Ireland 2040, Sligo is recognised as a major regional centre and a driver of economic development.

"The Government is investing in the North West region through major infrastructure projects like the new N4, because we want to secure a pipeline of jobs and investment into the future. That is Project Ireland in action.

"The creation of 200 new jobs by GW Plastics is great news for the company, its staff and prospective employees and is further evidence that Sligo is a great place in which to invest, work and live."

Brenan Riehl, GW Plastics President and CEO, added: "Avenue has brought to GW Plastics a highly-skilled manufacturing workforce, an award-winning mould-building company, and a growing medical device contract manufacturing business that has been successfully serving Ireland and the broader European market for over 30 years.

"GW Plastics is delighted to build on Avenue’s success as Ireland’s premier mouldmaker with this expansion of advanced injection moulding, and look forward to better serving our customers on a global basis."

Earlier today it was announced that health-tech firm IQVIA are to create 100 jobs for Dublin.