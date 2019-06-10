200 jobs announced by Irish payroll company Immedis

Immedis is to create more than 200 new jobs globally over the next 18 months including new positions in Ireland.

The Irish company develops payroll, tax services and software for multinational companies.

The new positions, in Dublin and Kilkenny, will be in tax, compliance, IT, software development, marketing, finance, and sales.

The announcement follows a €25m investment from Scottish Equity Partners.

Immedis is part of Terry Clune’s global financial technology company Taxback Group and was founded in 2016. It currently employs more than 170 people.

Speaking about the announcement, Chairman, Terry Clune said: "Immedis has a proven track record of delivering global payroll for some of the world’s biggest companies through our innovative technology solution. I am delighted to welcome SEP as part of our organisation to continue the enormous success of Immedis on a global scale."

CEO, Ruairi Kelleher, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with SEP. Their investment and experience of scaling technology companies will help us further execute on our ambition to be the best in the world, continuing to balance our market leading technology and deep international tax knowledge that puts our platform to the fore of the global payroll landscape.

"This external validation proves that we are making significant inroads into the global market and doing so in a compelling and sustainable manner.

"We are delighted to announce the creation of new roles across all areas of the business to ensure our position at the leading edge of our industry whilst maintaining the highest standards that underpins what Immedis represents.”