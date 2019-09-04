News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
20 companies in South East Cork roll out jobs at SECAD Jobs Fair 2019

SECAD employment team members Kieran Butler, Margaret Hartigan, and Cora O’Donnell, who will attend the 2019 SECAD Employment Fair on Thursday, September 26, at MY PLACE Youth & Community centre, Mill Road, Midleton Co Cork.
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 06:00 PM

The SECAD Partnership Employment Fair 2019 takes place on Thursday, September 26, at MY PLACE Youth & Community Centre, Mill Road, Midleton, Co Cork.

Job opportunities are in of sectors like IT, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, healthcare, retail, etc.

The 20 participating organisations include Aspira, GAC, PE Global, Bluebird Care, Oaklodge Nursing Home, Cork Association for Autism, Caremark, The Range, The Cliff House Hotel, Midleton Park Hotel, Ward Personnel, Noel Group, Ryan’s Supervalu Glanmire, Garryvoe Hotel, and FRS Farm Services.

The event is free to job hunters, and will take place from 10am to 2pm. All are welcome and registration is strongly advised.

To register, contact SECAD Partnership on 021 4613432, or email info@secad.ie.

