180 science and tech jobs for Kerry in 2019

Kerry's science, technology and engineering sector is set to create over 180 new jobs over the next 12 months.

According to the results of a survey carried out by Kerry SciTech, there are positive indications for similar job growth in 2020.

Kerry SciTech Members Jerry Kennelly, CEO, Tweak.com; Sean Ryan CEO of Aspen Grove Solutions and Prof. Edmond Harty, CEO, Dairymaster.

The sci-tech cluster surveyed its members which includes well-known Irish companies such as Fexco, Dairymaster, TriCel and Aspen Grove Solutions alongside Irish operations of global players such as JRI America, Astellas, Liebherr, and Kostal located just over the Kerry border in Abbeyfeale.

Among the companies set to recruit in 2019 is JRI America, Astellas, Bioatlantis, Diomac, Fexco, Fluirse, Listal, Netfeasa, PulseLearning, TriCel, Tweak.com, ViClarity and Wazp.

Dairymaster plans to create 50 new positions at its headquarters in Causeway.

Kerry SciTech has recently launched a new website kerryscitech.com and has produced a series of video case studies targeting both mobile talent and Irish professionals considering returning home.

The businesses surveyed identified attracting the right talent and managing the risk of a potential global slow-down among the key issues for the year ahead.

Welcoming the findings of the survey, John Gannon, Chairman of Kerry SciTech said “The rate of growth and the momentum achieved by our member companies is heartening as is the global customer footprint of these Kerry success stories.

"They have built global brands and compete in hyper-competitive markets.”