NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

180 science and tech jobs for Kerry in 2019

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 10:32 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Kerry's science, technology and engineering sector is set to create over 180 new jobs over the next 12 months.

According to the results of a survey carried out by Kerry SciTech, there are positive indications for similar job growth in 2020.

Kerry SciTech Members Jerry Kennelly, CEO, Tweak.com; Sean Ryan CEO of Aspen Grove Solutions and Prof. Edmond Harty, CEO, Dairymaster.

The sci-tech cluster surveyed its members which includes well-known Irish companies such as Fexco, Dairymaster, TriCel and Aspen Grove Solutions alongside Irish operations of global players such as JRI America, Astellas, Liebherr, and Kostal located just over the Kerry border in Abbeyfeale.

Among the companies set to recruit in 2019 is JRI America, Astellas, Bioatlantis, Diomac, Fexco, Fluirse, Listal, Netfeasa, PulseLearning, TriCel, Tweak.com, ViClarity and Wazp.

Dairymaster plans to create 50 new positions at its headquarters in Causeway.

Kerry SciTech has recently launched a new website kerryscitech.com and has produced a series of video case studies targeting both mobile talent and Irish professionals considering returning home.

READ MORE: Apple sees significant slump in iPhone sales

The businesses surveyed identified attracting the right talent and managing the risk of a potential global slow-down among the key issues for the year ahead.

Welcoming the findings of the survey, John Gannon, Chairman of Kerry SciTech said “The rate of growth and the momentum achieved by our member companies is heartening as is the global customer footprint of these Kerry success stories.

"They have built global brands and compete in hyper-competitive markets.”


KEYWORDS

JobsScienceTechnologyKerry

Related Articles

Tralee in Brexit-related jobs boost

100 jobs announced for Co Kerry

Aldar Tissues to double job numbers following acquisition by Zeus

US cyber security company announces 100 jobs for Dublin

More in this Section

All eyes on the economic data as the US weighs up next interest rate hike

No-deal clock 'is ticking' for exporters

Department store John Lewis provides Christmas trading snapshot

New car sales fell 4.5% in 2018; number of imports tops 100k for first time


Lifestyle

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

A question of taste: Cork singer-songwriter Sam Clague

Speeding up the armed struggle in RTÉ's new historical series Resistance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »