NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

18 artists receive €360,000 in Next Generation bursaries

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 04:01 PM

The Arts Council has today announced that 18 artists have been awarded Next Generation bursaries.

The Next Generation programme recognises and promotes a selection of artists from different disciplines including traditional arts, dance, film and literature.

The artists are from all around the country with this year's selection coming from Cork, Tipperary, Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Galway, Mayo, Louth and Monaghan.

"What makes the Next Generation award special is that it identifies an artist at an early but pivotal moment in his or her career," said Orlaith McBride, Arts Council Director.

"Our investment buys them time, and the opportunity to engage with mentors or other supports that we hope will have a transformative impact on their work in future years."

As part of the award, the artist enjoy a week-long shared residency in the Tyrone Guthrie Centre.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

ArtsArts Council

Related Articles

Niall Quinn: Investment in sports facilities should be a 'key government commitment'

The people in business taking on new roles at the top

Peter Casey working on project for Newstalk - reports

Raven at Toronto Zoo shows off intelligence as it plays with children’s toy

More in this Section

'Brexit fiasco' sinks sterling as Irish business fears soar

Greencoat Renewables to consider mainland Europe investments

Buckle up markets as the Brexit end game has just begun

No-deal Brexit could cost almost 750,000 jobs in UK, study suggests


Lifestyle

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has kidney dysplasia: What to know about the condition

5 Christmas foods that go back further than you think – and 1 that doesn’t

Strictly Come Dancing: 7 backstage beauty secrets from Tess Daly’s make-up artist

Christmas visitors, log fires and central heating overload – how will your houseplants survive?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »