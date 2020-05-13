1,500 retailers to reopen in Ireland next week

About 1,500 retailers are preparing to reopen on Monday, according to Retail Excellence.

Garden centres, hardwares and farmers marts are among those allowed to open next week.

Office product stores and phone shops are also allowed reopen under phase one of the plan to lift restrictions.

David Fitzsimons, from Retail Excellence, says there will be a significant cost for retailers when they reopen.

"Monday is a different type of stage because it is a lot of big format stores like DIY, hardware, garden centres so the bigger the store, the bigger the cost," said Mr Fitzsimons.

"Next Monday it is about €5,000 per store when you factor in all of the PPE and sneeze guards and the training and such.

"Phase Two will be less because it is small trades and obviously the smaller the store, the less the cost."

Mr Fitzsimons said that plans are well under way for the reopening.

"Reopening preparations are going well. There are about 1,500 stores going to open next Monday.

"Psychologically for those business owners they are happy to be back at it.

"They have made huge preparations in terms of social distancing and general safety protocols.

"It is great to see the economy getting back up again."