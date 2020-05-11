News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

1,100 jobs set to be lost at P&O Ferries

By Press Association
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 04:56 PM

Around 1,100 workers at P&O Ferries are to be made redundant as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable”, the company said.

The proposal involves more than a quarter of the workforce losing their jobs.

It is now clear that right-sizing the business is necessary to create a viable and sustainable P&O Ferries to get through Covid-19

A spokesman for P&O Ferries said: “Since the beginning of the crisis, P&O Ferries has been working with its stakeholders to address the impact of the loss of the passenger business.

“It is now clear that right-sizing the business is necessary to create a viable and sustainable P&O Ferries to get through Covid-19.

“Regrettably, therefore, due to the reduced number of vessels we are operating and the ongoing downturn in business, we are beginning consultation proceedings with a proposal to make around 1,100 of our colleagues redundant.”



