€10.2m Atlantic Museum to be developed in Galway City

Fáilte Ireland has announced a record investment in a new museum for Galway.

The Galway City Museum, located at the famous Spanish Arch, will undergo a €10.2m redevelopment and rebranding as the Atlantic Museum Galway.

Fáilte Ireland will be providing €6.64m in the organisation's single biggest investment to date in a visitor attraction, with Galway City Council also funding the project.

Head of Attractions with Fáilte Ireland, Mary Stack said the investment will “transform the Spanish Arch district of Galway City and is expected to generate €29.3m in revenue for the region in its first five years of opening”.

The new three-storey interactive museum will be created at Comerford House, next to the current Galway City Museum, which stands on the left bank of the River Corrib. It will highlight the influence the Atlantic has had on the people, cultures, and traditions of the ‘Merchant City’.

Through cutting-edge technology, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of the merchant tribes, Claddagh Basin, and Spanish Armada.

Central to the new tourist attraction will be a viewing point at the top of the Spanish Arch of Galway Bay, the Claddagh, and the River Corrib.

The square between the Spanish Arch and the existing museum will be remodelled into a new public space that will bring all elements of the attraction together.