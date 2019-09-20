100 new jobs for Cork as building firm MMD Construction expand

Irish building firm MMD Construction has announced plans this morning to create 100 new jobs - almost doubling its workforce - over the next two years following a surge in demand for its services.

The company, which has or is developing several landmark health and education projects for the state in Cork, will also mark the official opening of its new €6m office building at the Cork Airport Business Park later today, with Tanaiste Simon Coveney in attendance.

Recruitment is already underway for positions such as project managers, engineers, BIM technicians, carpenters and plasterers.

The new roles will help the firm to meet growing demand for its construction services from several sectors, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, residential and education.

The firm is currently building the massive €30m Carrigaline Education Campus in Co Cork.

It is one of the largest and most ambitious combined primary and secondary school development projects in the country.