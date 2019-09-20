News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

100 new jobs for Cork as building firm MMD Construction expand

100 new jobs for Cork as building firm MMD Construction expand
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, September 20, 2019 - 07:41 AM

Irish building firm MMD Construction has announced plans this morning to create 100 new jobs - almost doubling its workforce - over the next two years following a surge in demand for its services.

The company, which has or is developing several landmark health and education projects for the state in Cork, will also mark the official opening of its new €6m office building at the Cork Airport Business Park later today, with Tanaiste Simon Coveney in attendance.

Recruitment is already underway for positions such as project managers, engineers, BIM technicians, carpenters and plasterers.

The new roles will help the firm to meet growing demand for its construction services from several sectors, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, residential and education.

The firm is currently building the massive €30m Carrigaline Education Campus in Co Cork.

It is one of the largest and most ambitious combined primary and secondary school development projects in the country.

READ MORE

Airbnb announces plans to go public in 2020

More on this topic

Not having a second language hurts job opportunities, experts warnNot having a second language hurts job opportunities, experts warn

200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations

Consultancy firm headquartered in Cork announces 40 new jobsConsultancy firm headquartered in Cork announces 40 new jobs

Jacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in CorkJacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork

TOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

Stripe raises extra $250m for expansion pushStripe raises extra $250m for expansion push

Outrage over Irish Cement alternative fuels plan for LimerickOutrage over Irish Cement alternative fuels plan for Limerick

Irish 'YouTuber' twins share €1.7m pay potIrish 'YouTuber' twins share €1.7m pay pot

Business Movers: The people recently appointed to new rolesBusiness Movers: The people recently appointed to new roles


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »