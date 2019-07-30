News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

100 million applications targeted in Capital One bank data breach

100 million applications targeted in Capital One bank data breach
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:20 AM

A hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications in the US, the bank said as US federal authorities arrested a suspect in the case.

Paige A Thompson – who also goes by the name “erratic” -was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse in the US district Court in Seattle.

Thompson made an initial appearance in court and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the social security numbers of about 140,000 customers, the bank said.

It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The FBI raided Thompson’s residence and seized digital devices.

An initial search turned up files that referenced Capital One and “other entities that may have been targets of attempted or actual network intrusions”.

A public defender appointed to represent Thompson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Capital One, based in McLean, Virginia, said it found out about the vulnerability in its system on July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator.

According to the FBI complaint, someone emailed the bank two days before that notifying it that leaked data had appeared on the web hosting site GitHub.

A month before that, the FBI said, a Twitter user who went by “erratic” sent another user direct messages warning about distributing the bank’s data, including names, birthdates and social security numbers. That user later reported the message to Capital One.

“Ive basically strapped myself with a bomb vest, (expletive) dropping capitol ones dox and admitting it,” one said. “I wanna distribute those buckets i think first.”

Capital One said it believes it is unlikely the information was used for fraud, but it will continue to investigate.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the US and 6 million in Canada.

Capital One Financial Corporation, the US’s seventh-largest commercial bank with 373.6 billion US dollars (£307 billion) in assets as of June 30, is the latest US company to suffer a major data breach in recent years.

In 2017, a data breach at Equifax, one of the major credit reporting companies, exposed the social security numbers and other sensitive information of roughly half of the US population.

Last week, Equifax agreed to pay at least 700 million dollars to settle lawsuits over the breach in a settlement with federal authorities and states. The agreement includes up to 425 million dollars in monetary relief to consumers.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Boss of British Gas owner Centrica to step downBoss of British Gas owner Centrica to step down

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to attend Tarantino premiereLeonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to attend Tarantino premiere

Andy Murray says return to singles maybe closer than he thoughtAndy Murray says return to singles maybe closer than he thought

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

BankingCanadaCapital OneHackUS

More in this Section

Grocery price inflation at supermarkets eases back to 2.8%Grocery price inflation at supermarkets eases back to 2.8%

Shares of AIB and Bank of Ireland hammered as Brexit storm clouds darken Shares of AIB and Bank of Ireland hammered as Brexit storm clouds darken

Court of Appeal strikes outs appeals against awards to Portugeuse N7 motorway workersCourt of Appeal strikes outs appeals against awards to Portugeuse N7 motorway workers

Vauxhall owner could pull production from UK plant over BrexitVauxhall owner could pull production from UK plant over Brexit


Lifestyle

Sean Scully started his life in poverty in Inchicore, but as he turns 75, he returns to the Dublin suburb as one of the world's most acclaimed living artists, writes Richard Purden.Sean Scully comes back to Ireland to be honoured in his birthplace

Jason Deans’ exhibition in Cobh touches on Brexit and emigration, writes Colette Sheridan.Floating ideas on Ireland’s migrant culture

Who needs pregnancy, nappies, school runs and incontinence pants? And that’s just the children, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Pregnancy, nappies and school runs? Single, childless, and loving it!

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »