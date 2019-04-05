NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

100 jobs get the go-ahead at bus company

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Bus company Go-Ahead Ireland has announced the creation of 100 jobs as part of a €4.5m investment in a bus depot in Co Kildare.

The UK-based firm will operate its second depot in Naas where the majority of new roles will be based.

The €4.5m investment will be spread across driver training, depot fit out and mobilisation.

Go-Ahead began operating bus services across Dublin last year after the National Transport Authority (NTA) awarded the company the contract to run 24 routes.

READ MORE

Taoiseach: Brexit extension 'can't be another licence for more indecision'

In a separate tender, it was awarded the contract to operate six Dublin Commuter routes.

Since 2018, the company has created 425 jobs and invested €12.5m in its Dublin business.

Speaking at the announcement, Ed Wills, Managing Director of Go-Ahead Ireland said, "We are delighted to expand our investment, support the economy and create jobs in Ireland.

"It is important for us to grow talent locally and we look forward to engaging with the communities these new routes will operate in. Bus driver roles are great for those who enjoy working with the public and relish being part of a busy environment.”

READ MORE

Máiría Cahill not contesting local elections over safety concern of publishing home address

More on this topic

75 new jobs announced for Cork

3D printer maker Markforged to create 100 jobs in Dublin

Business Movers: Bus Éireann, Ervia, BBDO Dublin and more

New board appointees to Bord na gCon

KEYWORDS

Go-AheadJobsKildare

More in this Section

Britain £66bn poorer because of Brexit, report finds

INM confirms receipt of potential takeover approach

Live Register figures fall to 11-year low again in March

3D printer maker Markforged to create 100 jobs in Dublin


Lifestyle

Find out why London is one magical city for a family holiday

Buying a dishwasher? Here are some tips on cleaning up on efficient and new features

Mrs Hinch and Zoella: how internet influencers shot to literary stardom – with a very outdated view of women

How carnival beats the drum for tolerance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »