100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin

110 new jobs have been created in Dublin with the opening of a brand new Marlin Hotel on Bow Lane.

The €55m development got the green light from Dublin City Council to open on Saturday.

There had been some confusion over the weekend as it seemed "guests" had been leaving reviews on travel websites before the hotel had even opened.

However, management explained that the hotel's opening had been delayed, and any comments left related to the alternative accommodation they had arranged for guests who had already booked.

Booking.com has since removed the reviews.

Despite the delay, General Manager Michelle O'Donoghue said the recruitment process is well underway.

The hotel, which will span across nine floors, is being spearheaded by the Marlin Group, one of London's largest privately-owned hospitality operators.

This is the group's first Irish venture.