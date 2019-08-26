News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin

100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 01:24 PM

110 new jobs have been created in Dublin with the opening of a brand new Marlin Hotel on Bow Lane.

The €55m development got the green light from Dublin City Council to open on Saturday.

There had been some confusion over the weekend as it seemed "guests" had been leaving reviews on travel websites before the hotel had even opened.

However, management explained that the hotel's opening had been delayed, and any comments left related to the alternative accommodation they had arranged for guests who had already booked.

Booking.com has since removed the reviews.

Despite the delay, General Manager Michelle O'Donoghue said the recruitment process is well underway.

The hotel, which will span across nine floors, is being spearheaded by the Marlin Group, one of London's largest privately-owned hospitality operators.

This is the group's first Irish venture.

READ MORE

Shift in sentiment as house prices expected to decrease

More on this topic

40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal

Carraig Donn to create 40 jobs in Co MayoCarraig Donn to create 40 jobs in Co Mayo

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Drinagh Co-op chairman elevated to Carbery Group chairDrinagh Co-op chairman elevated to Carbery Group chair

TOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

Canadian brewer hoping to bring cannabis beer to IrelandCanadian brewer hoping to bring cannabis beer to Ireland

Online banking to introduce additional security steps from next monthOnline banking to introduce additional security steps from next month

Only 6% of cross-border traders prepared for no-deal Brexit, report findsOnly 6% of cross-border traders prepared for no-deal Brexit, report finds

Cork business finds itself on the Brexit frontlineCork business finds itself on the Brexit frontline


Lifestyle

Tim had popped the question during a weekend trip to Paris as they strolled along the Champs-Élysées.Wedding of the week: A day of global reunions for Aisling and Tim

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »