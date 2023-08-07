As we move closer towards the tax filing deadline, farmers are beginning to get an indication of where their tax bill is at arising from their 2022 accounts.

The year was exceptional in many respects, and already, we can see an uplift in profits amongst the three major sectors of Irish agriculture being beef, dairy and tillage operations.

Where farm profits take a jump, the tax effects seem to rise almost exponentially. For example, a farmer having taxable income after allowances of €35,000 could expect a tax liability of about €5,000, whereas a farmer with taxable income of €50,000 would see their tax bill more than double to close on €12,000.

Anecdotally, some farmers are seeing a doubling and even tripling of their tax bills for 2022, particularly so where income in previous years was predominantly taxed at the lower rate, and the extra profits earned in 2022 above normal is resulting in more of their profits being taxed at the high rate.

The options available to farmers are limited as regards reducing last year's tax bill, but nonetheless, they are worth exploring. One of the most practical options available to farmers is to consider income averaging. Averaging allows a farmer to pay tax based on their average farm profits for the previous five years.

Where a farmer has been and expects to be continually taxed at the high rate of tax, then averaging effectively just evens out the tax payable from year to year but doesn’t really help in reducing the overall tax liability expected to be paid over the longer term.

In such cases, it’s questionable as to whether the farmer should go for the short-term cashflow savings of averaging, as opting into averaging does come with some restrictions. One major drawback of opting into averaging is that farmers must remain in averaging for a minimum period of five years. A further disadvantage arises where farm profits drop or, more specifically, permanently fall below what would have been achieved historically.

In such an instance, the tax payable under averaging will work out at more than what would have been payable had the farmer stayed out of averaging. With reductions in profits already being felt in 2023 as a result of market conditions and with restrictions perhaps coming on stream in 2023 and 2024 vis a vis banding and nitrates, perhaps the outlook for farm profits isn’t quite as rosy over the coming couple of years.

Against that backdrop opting into averaging is questionable. Opting into averaging might make a degree or two more sense where farm profits were taxed at the low rate of tax and were driven into the higher tax bracket for 2023 as an isolated event, similarly opting in averaging might be an option of last resort where a farmer can’t pay their tax liability.

Averaging isn’t an option for those who have recently started farming or for a farmer who hasn’t had taxable profits in each of the previous five years. Apart from averaging, other options include reviewing carefully the expenses paid at and beyond year-end.

Cheques cashed in 2023 but referrable to work done in 2022 can be used for accounting purposes against 2022’s profits as closing creditors or closing outstanding cheques. The same goes for expenses or creditors from 2022 that are not yet cleared.

It’s also worthwhile reviewing how your expenses have been categorised by your accountant, examining what’s been categorised as private expenses (drawings) and asset expenditure, which is generally allowable over seven or eight years as opposed to over just one year.

Where farm machinery was sold in 2022, a farmer may have the option to legitimately avoid paying tax on the sale and thereby reduce their taxable profits for 2022 by electing instead to set off the sale against a replacement machine.

A further option available to farmers is to make a pension contribution now which Revenue will allow as a deduction in calculating 2022 profits where relevant criteria are satisfied. The amount of pension contributions that can be made depends on the taxpayer's age and the amount of taxable income earned in the year.

Yet another option available to farmers to reduce their year 2022 tax liability is to consider changing their accounting year-end, albeit changing year-end can just mean a deferral of tax where the profits fall into the following accounting year.

Finally, one further option is to reduce the amount of preliminary tax payable, paying preliminary tax for the year 2023 based on 2022 profits doesn’t make sense where a drop in profits is materialising for this year. Individuals should obtain professional advice on tax relevant to their own specific circumstances.