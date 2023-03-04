Face-off at Mercedes

Last season, with the car woefully off the pace and both drivers grinding out results while bouncing about like pinballs, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell made companionable teammates. This year, with Mercedes intent on ultimately producing a more competitive ride capable of winning races, tension between the pair is likely to ratchet up. Russell had a superb debut for Mercedes in 2022, becoming only the third teammate to beat Hamilton over a season, and can expect to only be better this year. Nor is he intimidated or shy of fighting his corner against the seven-times champion, as he proved in winning in Brazil last year. That said, Hamilton is motivated like never before, targeting an eighth title and more victories with the same fierce determination that has defined his career. Immovable object and unstoppable force, then. If there is to be a changing of the guard at Mercedes it will not be conducted lightly. Probably the most competitive and exciting driver pairing on the grid.

Fred under the spotlight

For the new Ferrari principal, Frédéric Vasseur, there will be no honeymoon period. The expectations that come with the gig are immense, especially as Ferrari face equalling the longest run without a constructors’ title in their history, matching the 15 barren seasons between their successes of 1983 and 1999. The Frenchman is attempting to dance on the head of this motor racing pin. How he copes will be fascinating and most likely dramatic, although he would doubtless prefer it otherwise. Arriving after a season of technical, strategic and driver errors, his work is cut out and a feisty response is anticipated. Ferrari expect results, their fans demand results and Vasseur has nowhere to hide; watching him will be fascinating.

ON A MISSION: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for the third Formula One free practice at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain on Saturday. Pic: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Rookies feel the pressure

Three new drivers on the grid are all facing intense scrutiny. How they hold up in the heat of the highest level of motorsportwill be to witness young men tested in their make or break moments. Centre stage are Oscar Piastri (McLaren, 21, Australian), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri, 28, Dutch) and Logan Sargeant (Williams, 22, American). All three have shown the chops to make it to F1 but the step up is immense. Beyond the job itself is the pressure from experienced teammates whose lap times loom large and demoralisingly from across the garage unless a newbie can pull off the unexpected and beat them down from the off. With Daniel Ricciardo off the grid, Piastri comes with the weight of Aussie expectation and a flawless record of three titles in three years. Sargeant is carrying US hopes, while for De Vries, a Formula E champion in 2021, this is the chance he has long insisted he deserved to prove himself at the pinnacle of racing. Welcome to the jungle, gentlemen.

Moments for meltdowns

However much PR gurus like to present a perfect harmony within teams, fissures are always waiting to erupt. In parts of the field this season the pressure is positively volcanic. The fight between Alpine, Aston Martin and McLaren will be tight as they scrap for the financial reward for coming out on top of the midfield. At Alpine their all-French lineup of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly pairs two talented drivers with no love lost between them: banging wheels may lead to banging heads. At Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso has been promised the performance of a team on the up. They look to be achieving this but if their race execution proves wanting in what may be Alonso’s best shot at scoring wins in years he is likely to be vocal in his displeasure. At McLaren, how long can the lovely-bloke, cheerful and upbeat Lando Norris put up with another year of struggling with a car he has to wrestle absolutely on the edge of its performance for mid-table finishes before he too delivers a broadside. Altogether then: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Top dogs on show

Beyond Vasseur’s formidable task at Ferrari, leadership skills are going to be worth watching right across the grid. After a chastening season last year Mercedes badly need to come back, yet their principal, Toto Wolff, has been honest in tryingtried to be circumspect about expectations. If, however, his team fail to bring their car up to pace with alacrity he, too, will be under immense pressure, a test perhaps like no other he has faced. At the other end of the grid, James Vowles takes on the herculean task of reinvigorating the once mighty Williams. He left Mercedes to take the principal gig and is an honest and astute operator. His appointment should at least make the team worth watching as he charts a new direction. At McLaren, with an underperforming car to open the season, the new boss, Andrea Stella, is already under the cosh and has no time to lose in the midfield bear pit.

Guardian