Cork water mains works may cause outages

Uisce Éireann said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Repair programme, may disrupt water supplies in some areas of Cork city on Wednsday.
Cork water mains works may cause outages

The works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday 22 February.

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 14:42
Donal O’Keeffe

Repairs to water mains may cause supply outages in parts of Cork city on Wednesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the planned works are part of its National Leakage Reduction programme.

The company said the works, which will occur in the west side of the city, are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday 22 February.

The mains repair works may cause supply disruptions at Firgrove Lawn and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059321.

More in this section

Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault
Will 2023 herald a brave new world of work? Will 2023 herald a brave new world of work?
Make a New Year's resolution to buy antique furniture  Make a New Year's resolution to buy antique furniture 
Irish Water
<p>Students from St Angela's College in Cork city rehearsing for their musical The Wedding Singer which is set to debut at the Firkin Crane tomorrow night (Thursday) at 8pm </p>

"Aisle be alright"-students to star in the Wedding Singer musical

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

photos of the week
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.237 s