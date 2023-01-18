St. Angela’s College are hoping to hit the right note tomorrow (Thursday) night with their performance of hit musical The Wedding Singer.

Students ranging from second to fifth year will take to the stage for the musical based on the 1998 movie of the same name. The show runs at the Firkin Crane until Saturday with performances taking place at 8pm each night. It stars Ana Cudden and Aoife Cremin and centres around the lead singer of a wedding band named Robbie who finds romance with a new love after a failed relationship.