"Aisle be alright"-students to star in the Wedding Singer musical

"Aisle be alright"-students to star in the Wedding Singer musical

Students from St Angela's College in Cork city rehearsing for their musical The Wedding Singer which is set to debut at the Firkin Crane tomorrow night (Thursday) at 8pm

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 18:09
Sarah Horgan

St. Angela’s College are hoping to hit the right note tomorrow (Thursday) night with their performance of hit musical The Wedding Singer.

Students ranging from second to fifth year will take to the stage for the musical based on the 1998 movie of the same name. The show runs at the Firkin Crane until Saturday with performances taking place at 8pm each night. It stars Ana Cudden and Aoife Cremin and centres around the lead singer of a wedding band named Robbie who finds romance with a new love after a failed relationship.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

The supporting cast is made up of Eva Moroney, Kate McGarry, Grace Harrington, Robyn Morrissey, Meabh O’Se, Sarah O’Mahony and Amy Barry. This is in addition to a student-led ensemble and cast. The musical is led by teachers Aislinn Godfrey and Michaela Maher with choreography by transition year students Lucy O’Callaghan and Alice Claffey.

Michaela Maher said they are extremely proud of the students for their commitment to the show.

“We are so very proud of the students for the work and commitment they’ve given us to get ‘The Wedding Singer’ to the stage,” she said Tickets for the Wedding Singer are available on the Dance Cork Firkin Crane website: https://dancecorkfirkincrane.ie/the-wedding-singer/

More in this section

Will 2023 herald a brave new world of work? Will 2023 herald a brave new world of work?
Make a New Year's resolution to buy antique furniture  Make a New Year's resolution to buy antique furniture 
Like Elon Musk Ted also believes cars don’t need people to drive them
<p>IE ARCHIVE STOCK GENERIC IMAGE - LAW POLICING GARDAÍ </p>

Man (20s) hospitalised in northside assault

READ NOW

Latest

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 03/12/2022 : Howler monkeys, one of the loudest animals in the world, photographed at Fota Wildlife Park hitting all the right notes. Picture Credit: Chris Martin, Cork

Each week two winners will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details Click here

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 
Execution Time: 0.249 s