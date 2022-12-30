It has been a very good year in 2022 for the art and collectibles market in Ireland. Generally prices were strong and the auction houses had a busy time.
Yet it is abundantly clear that one particular New Year Resolution for 2023 — to buy antique furniture — would be highly rewarding. No matter what the future holds for us there is enormous value to be had right now.
In this furniture buyers' market a few examples from Cork city sales earlier this month — a situation repeated up and down the country — make the point.
At Marshs a Victorian toilet mirror on barley twist uprights sold for €50 at hammer, a pair of Georgian brass firedogs made €30, an Irish Georgian side table on pad feet made €190, an Edwardian two-tier centre table made €45, a Victorian hall table on turned legs made €60 and an inlaid Edwardian centre table made €50.
At Woodwards a pair of Edwardian wine tables made €20, a carved ships wheel with brass mounts made €90, a Georgian bureau bookcase made €130, an Edwardian Pembroke table made €25, a serpentine-fronted hall table with shaped drawer made €100 as did a Georgian mahogany card table, a circular Victorian occasional table made €40 and a Victorian two-tier sewing table made €70.
Not everything was at a giveaway price and many other lots made more.
Nevertheless there are rich pickings for those of us who love old furniture.