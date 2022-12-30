Make a New Year's resolution to buy antique furniture 

There are rich pickings for those of us who love old furniture, writes Des O'Sullivan
This Georgian mahogany card table sold for 100 at Woodwards.

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 14:00
Des O’Sullivan

It has been a very good year in 2022 for the art and collectibles market in Ireland. Generally prices were strong and the auction houses had a busy time.

Yet it is abundantly clear that one particular New Year Resolution for 2023 — to buy antique furniture — would be highly rewarding. No matter what the future holds for us there is enormous value to be had right now.

In this furniture buyers' market a few examples from Cork city sales earlier this month — a situation repeated up and down the country — make the point. 

At Marshs a Victorian toilet mirror on barley twist uprights sold for €50 at hammer, a pair of Georgian brass firedogs made €30, an Irish Georgian side table on pad feet made €190, an Edwardian two-tier centre table made €45, a Victorian hall table on turned legs made €60 and an inlaid Edwardian centre table made €50. 

This Victorian toilet mirror sold for €50 at Marshs.

At Woodwards a pair of Edwardian wine tables made €20, a carved ships wheel with brass mounts made €90, a Georgian bureau bookcase made €130, an Edwardian Pembroke table made €25, a serpentine-fronted hall table with shaped drawer made €100 as did a Georgian mahogany card table, a circular Victorian occasional table made €40 and a Victorian two-tier sewing table made €70. 

This Georgian mahogany card table sold for €100 at Woodwards.

Not everything was at a giveaway price and many other lots made more. 

Nevertheless there are rich pickings for those of us who love old furniture.


