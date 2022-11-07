Friendsgiving Salad
This is inspired by the big ‘holiday’ salads served at Thanksgiving celebrations in America. I find a big platter like this so cheerful and fun to share as part of a feast.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Side
Cuisine American
Ingredients
2½ tbsp ghee or coconut oil
1 large red onion, roughly chopped
2 handfuls of Brussels sprouts, halved, or cauliflower florets
700g sweet potatoes (about 2 medium), scrubbed, or squash (see tip), cut into 2.5cm cubes
2 tsp dried thyme or mixed herbs
Sea salt and black pepper
sticky pecans 1 handful of pecans (or walnuts)
1 tbsp maple syrup
For the dressing:
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1½ tbsp apple cider vinegar
½ tsp maple syrup
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
To serve:
1 head of radicchio, sliced, or 1 big handful of salad leaves
1 handful of pomegranate seeds or dried cranberries or 1 small chopped apple
1 handful of cheese shavings (such as pecorino, Manchego or Parmesan – use a veg peeler)
Method
Preheat the oven to fan 220°C/gas mark 9, then place the ghee in a very large roasting tray and pop in the oven to heat up.
Take the hot tray out of the oven and tumble the veg into the tray with the dried herbs and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Gently toss together in the hot ghee, spread out on the tray in a single layer and roast for about 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. Take out of the oven when the veg are tender but not too soft (check with a knife) and going golden at the edges.
Roughly break the pecans or walnuts apart in your hands as you scatter them over a medium frying pan and toast on a medium heat for 2–3 minutes, shaking the pan halfway through the cooking time.
Drizzle over the maple syrup and a pinch of salt, stir into the nuts and cook for another 30 seconds before taking straight off the heat and leaving to cool.
Place all the ingredients for the dressing in a bowl or clean jar with a lid, season to taste with salt and pepper and stir or shake well.
Tumble the roast veg onto a serving platter and gently toss with the dressing and the radicchio or salad leaves. Scatter over the sticky nuts, fresh pomegranate seeds and cheese shavings to finish.
Tip: Save the seeds from your squash. Simply clean, dry and roast with a little sea salt and oil for a ‘no waste’ snack.
Half-and-Half Cottage Pie
This pan of comfort gets made twice a month without fail as soon as the cold weather kicks in. The filling is half minced meat and half lentils, but of course you can use a plant-based mince or all lentils if you like.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 5 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine English
Ingredients
3 tbsp ghee, butter or olive oil
2 large onions or 1 onion plus 1 leek, finely chopped
2 celery sticks, diced
3 large carrots, diced
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tbsp mixed dried herbs or 2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (such as thyme or rosemary)
250g minced meat (or a plant-based alternative)
2 tbsp tomato purée or 1 tbsp tomato ketchup
1 tbsp flour (plain, buckwheat or chickpea/gram)
1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce or 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
400ml veg or chicken stock, plus more if needed
400g tin of green or brown lentils, drained and rinsed
Sea salt and black pepper
For the parsnip mash:
1.3kg mix of parsnips and potatoes (about 6 large in total), chopped into chunks
100ml milk
2 handfuls of grated mature Cheddar
1 tbsp chopped herbs (such as parsley or chives), for sprinkling (optional)
Method
Heat up 2 tablespoons of the ghee in a large ovenproof saucepan, add the onions (or onion and leek) and fry on a medium heat for 8 minutes, stirring from time to time.
Add the celery, carrots, garlic and herbs and a big pinch of salt and pepper, then fry for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally and scraping the bottom of the pan. You want the veg to soften and go golden at the edges but not get overly browned.
Push the veg to one side of the pan, then add the remaining tablespoon of ghee. Add the minced meat to the empty part of the pan, turn up the heat a little and fry for 5 minutes, letting the meat break up and brown in parts. You don’t need to worry too much about the browning process, but if you’ve got time, be a bit more leisurely here! Sprinkle salt and pepper over the mince as it browns.
Next, add the flour and stir into the mince and veg. Cook for a few minutes before adding the tomato purée and tamari or Worcestershire sauce (which will add an amazing depth of flavour) and stirring it all together.
Turn the heat right up, pour in the stock, stirring well and scraping the bottom of the pan to incorporate any flavoursome sticky bits, then add the lentils and simmer for about 25 minutes until the veg are tender and you have a beautiful thick sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If the sauce is reducing too quickly and drying out, add a little more stock and pop a lid on the pan.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to fan 220°C/gas mark 9 and prepare the mash for the topping. Tip the parsnip and potato chunks into a pan of boiling salted water and strongly simmer for about 20 minutes until tender, then drain and pop back in the pot to steam dry for a few minutes. Roughly mash with a potato masher or fork – I prefer a chunky texture – then stir in the milk and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Top the meat and lentil mixture with the mash. I like it nice and rustic, so I use two spoons to add big dollops of mash, starting from the centre and working outwards. Sprinkle over the grated cheese and bake for 20 minutes. If the top of the pie isn’t golden, heat the grill to high and grill for a final 5 minutes, or turn the oven up to 240°C for a final 10 minutes. Finish with a sprinkling of herbs, if you like.
If you can bear to wait, allow the dish to sit for 10 minutes before serving up.
Fruity Oaty Bites
These are lovely for a mid-afternoon snack with a cup of tea.
Servings22
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
3 tbsp unsalted butter
200g rolled oats
2 small very ripe bananas (200g)
3 tbsp smooth nut butter (such as almond or cashew, stirred well in the jar first)
4 tbsp mixed dried fruit (such as raisins and chopped apricots)
2 tsp ground cinnamon
A tiny pinch of sea salt, plus extra for sprinkling
Method
- Preheat the oven to fan 190°C/gas mark 6½ and line a large baking tray with baking parchment.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan, then add the oats and cook on a medium heat for 4–5 minutes, stirring a few times, to achieve that delicious golden, toasted flavour.
Meanwhile, mash the bananas very well with a fork in a medium bowl.
Add the nut butter to the oats and stir until mixed, then remove from the heat. Add the mashed banana and all the remaining ingredients and stir until combined. If you have time, wait 10 minutes for the mix to cool down a little, as it makes it easier to form the fruit bites.
Take about 2 teaspoons of the mix and roll it into a ball in your hands, pushing down any dried fruit into the mix, as they might burn if left poking out on top. Repeat with the rest of the mixture until you have 22 small bites, and place, spaced apart, on the baking tray.
Bake for 10 minutes until golden-edged and, once out of the oven, leave for 10 minutes on the tray before transferring to a wire rack to cool for another 15 minutes. Enjoy straight away or store somewhere cool, in a biscuit tin or airtight container, for up to 5 days
- Extracted from Feelgood Food by Melissa Hemsley published by Ebury.