Originally the garden was relatively small, less than three-quarters of an acre including the house and paved areas. The house they moved to back then was called St Margaret’s. However, TJ is very passionate about meditation and Buddhist philosophies and came across the word “patthana”, which means to have an awareness in the moment.
The torc itself is a mound of sculpted earth laid out in the shape of a torc —which is a Celtic neck ornament, open at one end. “Once inside the torc shape the visitor is immersed in an experience of plants and insects, scent and colour, the torc itself wrapping around the visitor like a hug. It is an area designed to connect with self and nature, the two entwined and one,” says TJ.
Still a working artist, TJ considers gardening now to be his “main job” — though you can see his artistic skill and training throughout this garden with the plant combinations: “I suppose I am a little bit obsessed with colour.”
This is a garden that on first look is beautiful but when you stop and study it, you see so much more.
One of them perfectly positioned behind a beautiful teak bench is just breathtaking. Many babies of this specimen have found their way into the Torc garden. Used as it brings a big volume of colour quickly. Planted last year, they are each already five feet by five feet. These can always be moved in a few years’ time when smaller and slower-growing plants begin to establish.