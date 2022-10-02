TJ Maher moved with his partner Simon from Dublin to Kiltegan in Wicklow about 26 years ago and started to fall in love with gardening.

Originally the garden was relatively small, less than three-quarters of an acre including the house and paved areas. The house they moved to back then was called St Margaret’s. However, TJ is very passionate about meditation and Buddhist philosophies and came across the word “patthana”, which means to have an awareness in the moment.

Tulips in the rain.

“I love that precept as the garden has always helped me to do just that. Being very honest, I can be a person who lives very much in my head, worrying about things, but when I am out there amongst the plants and the animals, they only live in the moment, so when I am with them, I feel present,” says TJ.

Two years ago during Covid, Patthana doubled in size with the development of the Torc garden. This began by working amongst “curious cows” who gathered around him in a circle as he laid out the hosepipe to define beds.

As the soil was turned, hundreds of years of seeds, lying dormant in the soil began to germinate. Every unwanted seedling was removed by hand and TJ and Simon started to plant into it. It is an ongoing experiment for TJ as the Torc garden is colder and more exposed than the original garden at Patthana. This new garden is designed to take advantage of the view of the nearby church and consists of two huge borders with wraparound pathways that lead the viewer on a journey of colour.

The torc itself is a mound of sculpted earth laid out in the shape of a torc —which is a Celtic neck ornament, open at one end. “Once inside the torc shape the visitor is immersed in an experience of plants and insects, scent and colour, the torc itself wrapping around the visitor like a hug. It is an area designed to connect with self and nature, the two entwined and one,” says TJ.

The garden in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow.

“Torc is more prone to frost damage which may be tough on plants but looks great,” he adds.

This is a sentiment which offers a glimpse into TJ’s artistic background.

Still a working artist, TJ considers gardening now to be his “main job” — though you can see his artistic skill and training throughout this garden with the plant combinations: “I suppose I am a little bit obsessed with colour.”

Jewel colours in the garden.

Working with colour — which is such an essential element of any garden design — comes naturally to TJ. Using cooler colours in the distance gives a sense of depth. Hot colours, yellows, oranges and reds pop out and appear closer than they are, they will just jump out at you but by using cool colours in the distance, gives the impression of the space appearing larger. “Opposite colours charging against each other such as purple and orange bring out the vibrancy of each other,” he adds. This is illustrated so well with his plantings such as eryngiums mixed with geums and a beautiful dark purple salvia growing in amongst a really striking bronze antirrhinum and orange crocosmias.

On the other hand, there are subtle combinations here that you might not even notice. You have to stop to notice to admire them. There is one small spot which at first glance may appear like a clump of purple/blue nepeta but when you stop to inspect there are actually four plants growing in the small space, all intertwined, two different nepetas, an astrantia and a linaria — four different plants though you may only notice one.

This is a garden that on first look is beautiful but when you stop and study it, you see so much more.

Geums, alliums, Erysimum 'Bowle's Mauve', Dutch iris.

TJ has an important ethos in the garden: “You’re very conscious of all the other lives that are there with you. It’s our home but there are many others here too, other creatures, birds and insects, it’s their home too, where they raise their young and they rely on the fact that I don’t use chemicals.”

He is very aware of gardening consciously and treading lightly, not using chemicals which will poison the insects and birds, and very observant that everything is connected. As a result, he is very cautious and conscious of how he gardens.

Alliums and verbena abound through the garden and for me, one of the stars here, in a garden full of stars is Geranium palmatum.

One of them perfectly positioned behind a beautiful teak bench is just breathtaking. Many babies of this specimen have found their way into the Torc garden. Used as it brings a big volume of colour quickly. Planted last year, they are each already five feet by five feet. These can always be moved in a few years’ time when smaller and slower-growing plants begin to establish.

Geranium 'Rozanne' and Thalictrum 'Hewitts Double'.

TJ has always used pots and containers in the garden. At first, this was out of necessity as space was more limited and when you’re a self-confessed plantaholic as TJ is, pots become essential. Now, with the addition of the Torc garden, space is more plentiful but the addiction to growing plants in pots continues and each year he does a pot display.

This year, he uses tulips and other spring plants, including dahlias, salvias, tropical banana plants and bedding plants, to bring continuity, colour and form throughout the garden through the seasons.

The omnipresent artist within is constantly apparent as TJ describes being out in the garden one spring morning as the “sun was just up, that fine mist of water and the early morning light and, it was just magical, looking through at some tulips in the misty rain”. The sight was so good that even though he didn’t have a camera to hand at the time, Simon was called in with the watering can to stage the perfect shot which TJ expertly captured. In many ways this picture encapsulates spring in an Irish garden.

Simon does a lot of work in the garden though “perhaps a bit reluctantly as he has a nine-to-five job also and I wouldn’t blame him as he gets to do a lot of the weeding, the edging of the lawns”.

Of course, it is that attention to detail that makes the garden look good and sharp. The best planting combinations won’t work as well if they are competing with unruly weeds and tatty lawns.

Every Sunday, Patthana is open to the public and before the gates open it is Simon who is out, with the garden vacuum, making sure there are no errant leaves or debris on the paths and patios.

As well as opening the garden every Sunday and for groups by appointment, TJ also teaches gardening courses in Patthana. “I love Sundays as it gives me the chance to meet with people and to walk around the garden with them sharing stories,” he says.