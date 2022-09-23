Breakthrough in treating cattle for lameness

A cow's leg carries between 140 and 180kg of its body weight, when standing. If one toe can no longer bear the weight due to an illness, the other toe has to bear the entire weight on its own.

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 17:31
Stephen Cadogan

A German company has claimed their new orthopaedic option for claw diseases and lameness in cattle provides the best possible therapy and promotes the willingness of lame cows to walk.

CowMotion, developed by the Tec2Fit company, was a finalist among the 144 entries in the recent International Dairy Federation Innovation Awards.

It's claimed to be an improvement on the often used wooden or rubber blocks attached with adhesives under the healthy claw, to bring relief for the diseased claw, for a better healing process.

CowMotion is used in a similar way, but the latest scientific findings in the biomechanics of the hoof were taken into account in its development.

This leads to overload in the long run, which the orthosis is designed to prevent by, cushioning and diverting the additional load.

The weight is transferred to load-bearing parts of the leg, and sensitive parts of the claw are padded.

The orthosis was designed to be significantly more stable on the outer edge than in the sole. There is a great pressure load on the carrying edge of the claw.

Pressure distribution measurements carried out at the Veterinary Anatomical Institute of the University of Leipzig showed biomechanical advantages for CowMotion, which reduce the risk of acute or chronic damage to the claw.

The special structure of the orthosis, and its non-slip and long-lasting material, enable the cow to step firmly and securely.

The orthosis can also be used on previously damaged claws as long as there are no open wounds. It can be used for lame animals where both claws are damaged.

Compared to conventional wooden blocks or claw block systems, CowMotion achieves a stepping surface that is at least 50% larger under load.

Up to 10% of Irish dairy cows lame at any time

