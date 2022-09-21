Solar panels have been around for years now, but a new concept sees the panels placed vertically so that energy is produced in the morning and evening when the sun is low in the sky to coincide with peak usage on Irish dairy farms.
Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the National Ploughing Championships, Jack Thiel from Sunstream explained the firm has systems installed on two Irish dairy farms – a 110-panel installation on a farm in Waterford and a second in Kilkenny.
While most residential panels are single-sided, the firm uses double-sided panels that can then be positioned upright, almost like a fence.
“In this particular example in Waterford, the farmer said he wanted to reduce his energy consumption and offset his carbon footprint,” Mr Thiel said.
“The challenge for solar on dairy farms is that the midday sun and energy use patterns do not coincide. His energy needs are in the morning when he’s milking and then again at night so we designed the solar system to coincide its maximum output with his maximum power needs using East and West facing panels.
“In the afternoon, when the cows are put out at pasture, he doesn’t really generate much electricity – but he doesn’t need to either."