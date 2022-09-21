Solar panels have been around for years now, but a new concept sees the panels placed vertically so that energy is produced in the morning and evening when the sun is low in the sky to coincide with peak usage on Irish dairy farms.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the National Ploughing Championships, Jack Thiel from Sunstream explained the firm has systems installed on two Irish dairy farms – a 110-panel installation on a farm in Waterford and a second in Kilkenny.