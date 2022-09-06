Dear Stephen,

I own a large farm which I am hoping to sell due to personal reasons. I have been leasing the farm to another farmer for the last number of years, however, relations have broken down. They recently placed temporary farm buildings on the lands without my consent and permission.

I have had a look at the lease, which was prepared by the tenant’s solicitor a number of years ago, and I note that there are four years left on the lease. I spoke with them about them leaving or vacating the lands in order that I can sell and they are refusing to leave, saying that they will be staying for the remainder of the lease.

They are continuing to pay the rent, so what are my legal options here?

David

Dear David,

I would advise that you engage a solicitor so they can review the lease that was entered into. There may be a basis to terminate the lease, and there are typically provisions made in a lease that a lease can be terminated on certain conditions. Common examples would be that rent is not being paid, or existing covenants in the lease have been breached.

I note you have stated that they have placed buildings on the land without your permission, and that could potentially constitute an unauthorised development that is prohibited under planning legislation and these developments may require Planning Permission, and that may be a basis to terminate the lease.

If you are terminating the lease, you will have to serve a Forfeiture Notice on the tenants.

The Forfeiture Notice will be a detailed document which will set out the date of the lease and will also set out the basis as to why you wish to terminate - in your circumstance, this will be potentially that they have breached covenants contained within the lease and it will also give them a certain number of days to remedy the potential breaches of the lease and if they do not do so that you will either re-enter the property or bring Circuit Court Ejectment proceedings to secure possession of the property.

If you serve a Forfeiture Notice and they have not remedied the breaches in respect of the lease, it would be advisable that you then bring the appropriate Circuit Court Ejectment proceedings and the Court can potentially make an order if such proceedings succeed ordering that the tenants vacate the lands.

If you review the lease and it appears that there is not any potential breaches and there is not a basis for termination, it would be advisable to speak to the auctioneer selling the lands to ascertain as to whether the potential purchasers are willing to keep the tenants on as tenants for the remainder of the lease. Typically in farm sales, purchasers would prefer vacant possession.

If there are breaches of the lease, there may a degree of urgency to this, and when you bring Circuit Court proceedings if you do so, you may wish to consider seeking injunctive relief asking the court to make an order to have the tenants ejected from the land.

If you are seeking injunctive relief, you will have to give an undertaking as to damages, and ultimately, if the matter did not then succeed at trial and an injunction has been granted, you would have to make good any losses the tenants have suffered as a result of them being ejected from the lands.

Overall, I would advise that you now get legal advice.