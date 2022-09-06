With electricity prices expected to rise even further, farmers and rural business owners will want to do all they can to reduce their consumption.

A look back at standard electricity prices 12 months ago reveal unit rates of about 21.72c/kW inclusive of VAT, with prices already having risen over last winter and the major electricity providers having announced price rises in the past few weeks, the standard unit rate of electricity will increase to between 43c/kW-48c/kW amongst the main electricity providers, depending on your electricity supplier of choice.

To put some maths on this, Teagasc has quite usefully analysed electricity usage for Irish dairy farms, and their research finds that electricity consumption per dairy cow milked varies from 4 kWh/cow/week to 7.3 kWh/cow/week.

For a 100-cow farm, this translates into usage of between around 21,000 and 38,000kWh. The increase in electricity prices will translate into an increase in the annual bill of between €4,425 and €8,006 based on 24-hour metering. There are opportunities for making significant savings, though.

Possibly one of the simplest ways of taking the edge off the electricity bill is for consumers to shop around. Most suppliers offer discounts of up 35% for switching for customers who agree to online billing and direct debit payment.

Taking a sample customer using electricity at the higher end of the scale utilising 38,000kw, the savings for a standard 24-meter user from switching could be up to €6,414 per annum. As such, the hike in electricity prices can be effectively avoided by switching suppliers.

Cutting back on usage

Indeed savings can be achieved by simply asking to be put on a discounted rate rather than upping sticks and leaving if you happen to be harbouring some misplaced loyalty to your current supplier. In terms of reducing electricity usage, some options worth considering include the following but careful attention in needed in order to maintain hygiene standards:

Turning down water heater thermostats;

Putting heaters on timers;

Changing milking times to coincide with collections;

Adjusting automatic scraper timers and timings;

Recycling plate cooler water to pre-storage for water heaters;

Reducing the number of hot washes per week;

Setting animal housing lighting on timers;

Reducing the number of lights left on overnight and replacing bulbs with LED versions;

Increase water flow through plate coolers such as by using an independent circulating pump;

Reducing wash cycle times and volumes;

Eliminate water leaks;

Reuse dairy washings for yard washdown;

Ensure compressor radiators have unobstructed access for maximum airflow;

Apply lagging to hot water pipes and hot water tanks;

Plug out fencers and turn off water feeds to fields once all stock is housed.

Investing for the future

The acute increase in electricity prices should give the momentum to tackle existing electricity contracts and to step up efforts to conserve what has become a very expensive commodity.

On new investments, or when replacing expired equipment, consider the following changes which can deliver big savings: