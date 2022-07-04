Generosity is in the blood of Cork car dealership

Blackwater Motors recently celebrated half a decade of supporting local charity with one very special donation
Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 19:30
Shauna McHugh

As well as its incredible mission, what sets Blood Bike South apart is the group of motorbike enthusiasts that make up the charity’s volunteer force. Together, this group of bikers have become a vital resource across the South of Ireland, providing an out-of-hours free service to public hospitals and clinics in the region, including the transport of critical medical material.

However, as well as sacrificing their time, the team must also give up their beloved bikes when navigating their way around Cork City and County on days with harsher weather conditions. It was Ritchie Daly, a Senior Sales Executive with Blackwater Motors Volkswagen, who saw the need for a vehicle for the charity in cases where the weather was too bad for their bikes to be on the road to make important much-needed deliveries.

Ritchie, who has volunteered with Blood Bikes South since 2016, approached his colleagues at Blackwater Motors a year later to see could they supply a vehicle and so began the relationship between Blackwater Motors Volkswagen and Blood Bike South.

This week marks the fifth year of that relationship, which has gone from strength to strength in the time since. As a testament to the positive nature of their partnership, the dealership have regularly donated Volkswagen Polos to Blood Bikes South.

The latest handover of the Volkswagen Polo, however, was a very special occasion, as it coincided with the first day of the 222 plate. On Friday July 1st, Mark Farson, General Manager of Blackwater Motors Volkswagen (Forge Hill) presented Billy Cahill, Treasurer of Blood Bike South, with the keys to the new model.

Speaking at the presentation, Mark Farson said; “We’re delighted and very proud to continue our support of Blood Bikes South. The work done by all the volunteers is invaluable to our community, and providing this reliable and efficient vehicle means that Blood Bikes South will continue to deliver, whatever the weather.” Blood Bike South’s services are provided by local volunteers, who take part in advanced training and undergo regular reviews of their skills. The volunteers give up their time, efforts and energy to serve their communities and hospitals.

The charity heavily relies on the support of local communities and businesses to help them pay for running costs such as insurance and petrol. To donate to Blood Bikes South or to become a volunteer, send an email to contact@bloodbikesouth.ie.

