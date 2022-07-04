As well as its incredible mission, what sets Blood Bike South apart is the group of motorbike enthusiasts that make up the charity’s volunteer force. Together, this group of bikers have become a vital resource across the South of Ireland, providing an out-of-hours free service to public hospitals and clinics in the region, including the transport of critical medical material.

However, as well as sacrificing their time, the team must also give up their beloved bikes when navigating their way around Cork City and County on days with harsher weather conditions. It was Ritchie Daly, a Senior Sales Executive with Blackwater Motors Volkswagen, who saw the need for a vehicle for the charity in cases where the weather was too bad for their bikes to be on the road to make important much-needed deliveries.