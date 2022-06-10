Father and son latest killed as Isle of Man TT death toll hits five 

Driver Roger, 56, and 21-year-old passenger Bradley Stockton died following an incident at Ago's Leap on the final lap of the second sidecar race
Father and son latest killed as Isle of Man TT death toll hits five 

Terrible toll: The number of rider deaths at this year's Isle of Man TT has reached five. Pic: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 21:40
Staff

Father and son team Roger and Bradley Stockton have been killed while racing at the Isle of Man TT, organisers have confirmed.

Driver Roger, 56, and 21-year-old passenger Bradley, who were from Crewe, died following an incident at Ago's Leap on the final lap of the second sidecar race, taking the number of rider deaths at this year's event to five.

It was Roger's 20th race in his 11th TT appearance, while Bradley was in his second race in his maiden TT.

They finished eighth in the first sidecar race.

Roger made his TT debut in 2000 and competed regularly until 2008 before returning in 2010, 2017, and for this year's event.

Speaking earlier in the year, he said: "I've retired a few times before, but always come back for my love of the sport. Going around the course with my own flesh and blood will be incredible."

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley's families, loved ones, and friends," organisers said in a statement.

The deaths follow that of Cesar Chanal, who died on Saturday in a crash during a sidecar race, where mistaken identity meant it was initially announced it was his passenger Olivier Lavorel who had been killed. Organisers released a statement apologising for their error.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow was killed in qualifying last week and Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan died after an accident in Monday's Supersport Race.

PA

More in this section

Louise Shanahan celebrates winning 26/6/2021 UCC Glanmire and UCC Demons were amongst the clubs honoured at the end of year awards
Cork murder trial: Jury shown CCTV footage of woman leaving apartment complex before gardaí arrived on site  Cork murder trial: Jury shown CCTV footage of woman leaving apartment complex before gardaí arrived on site 
Garda appeal for witnesses to West Cork crash
<p>Louise Shanahan of Leevale A.C broke the Irish 800m record, the Tokyo Olympian clocking 1:59.42 to out-kick previous record holder Ciara Mageean.</p>

NO HEADLINE

READ NOW

Latest

photos of the week
War_map
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 8
  • 30
  • 35
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 