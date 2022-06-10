Father and son team Roger and Bradley Stockton have been killed while racing at the Isle of Man TT, organisers have confirmed.

Driver Roger, 56, and 21-year-old passenger Bradley, who were from Crewe, died following an incident at Ago's Leap on the final lap of the second sidecar race, taking the number of rider deaths at this year's event to five.

It was Roger's 20th race in his 11th TT appearance, while Bradley was in his second race in his maiden TT.

They finished eighth in the first sidecar race.

Roger made his TT debut in 2000 and competed regularly until 2008 before returning in 2010, 2017, and for this year's event.

Speaking earlier in the year, he said: "I've retired a few times before, but always come back for my love of the sport. Going around the course with my own flesh and blood will be incredible."

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley's families, loved ones, and friends," organisers said in a statement.

The deaths follow that of Cesar Chanal, who died on Saturday in a crash during a sidecar race, where mistaken identity meant it was initially announced it was his passenger Olivier Lavorel who had been killed. Organisers released a statement apologising for their error.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow was killed in qualifying last week and Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan died after an accident in Monday's Supersport Race.

