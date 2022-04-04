Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred in West Cork on Sunday night.

The collision, which occurred on the N71 at Tullineasky, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, happened at approximately 9.30p.m. on Sunday night.

Two vehicles collided and the 35-year-old male driver of the first vehicle was seriously injured and removed to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The 31-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured and was also taken to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was on the N71 on the night of Sunday 3 April, between 9.15pm and 9.40pm, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Similarly, anyone who were travelling in the area of the N71 at that time and who may have camera or dash cam footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on (023) 8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.