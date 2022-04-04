Garda appeal for witnesses to West Cork crash

Two drivers remain in hospital after Sunday night collision, one in a critical condition
Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 20:54
Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred in West Cork on Sunday night. 

The collision, which occurred on the N71 at Tullineasky, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, happened at approximately 9.30p.m. on Sunday night.

Two vehicles collided and the 35-year-old male driver of the first vehicle was seriously injured and removed to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The 31-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured and was also taken to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was on the N71 on the night of Sunday 3 April, between 9.15pm and 9.40pm, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Similarly, anyone who were travelling in the area of the N71 at that time and who may have camera or dash cam footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on (023) 8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Owner of Cork beauty salon finally flees Ukraine after five-day nightmare trip across the border
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Suspended sentence for Cork man who made sexual proposition to school girl
Stephen Montgomery as passionate as ever about Rockmount Stephen Montgomery as passionate as ever about Rockmount
Cork RoadsWest CorkCork Garda
<p>Fitzgerald Hurleys in Araglen.</p>

Cork hurley-makers under pressure due to supply issues with ash

READ NOW

Latest

IE logo Orange

DALO'S HURLING 
SHOW LIVE

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship.

Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel 
 Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here
photos of the week
War_map
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 2
  • 5
  • 10
  • 24
  • 37
  • 41
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 