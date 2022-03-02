Owner of Cork beauty salon finally flees Ukraine after five-day nightmare trip across the border

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. 

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 12:30
Sarah Horgan

THE owner of a beauty salon in Ballincollig described the horrific scenes she witnessed while travelling across the Ukrainian border as many children were forced to make their journeys to safety with strangers.

PJ Coogan from 96FM's Opinion Line spoke to Vita Buch who made it across the Ukrainian border yesterday to seek refuge with her boyfriend's family in Poland. The Ukrainian native, who owns Nails by Vica in Ballincollig, found herself embroiled in the unrest while on a visit home. What followed was a five-day ordeal to escape the conflict.

"It was mostly women with children but there was a father behind us driving with his six-year-old daughter,” she said. “He was hoping that they would let him out but they didn't. The mother was driving a few cars behind."

However, Vica said there were also children who had to travel alone.

"I think they are just taking the children and giving them to others," she said. "When we were on the border the military came to us and asked "can you take someone's children to your car.” They were just giving the children to some random people."

She spoke of how some businesses exploited the situation by overcharging customers who had crossed the border. However, most-she stressed-were compassionate and understanding.

"Some people are very helpful. They are giving and supporting you but others just want to make money."

She extended her gratitude to those who made the trip possible.

"People helped me and sent me money because I was not prepared for this trip. I could pay for petrol and had money for hotel and breakfast."

Vita said that the friend she travelled with is still undecided about where she will settle.

"We went to sleep at 5pm and woke up at 8am. My friend doesn't know if she will come with me or stay here. It's a very big decision. She only has one piece of luggage with a few tracksuits here. She's not sure if she will come with me or stay here. Here she is closer to family. It's a big decision for her."

