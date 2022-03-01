A 59-year-old Cork man who made a sexual proposition to a schoolgirl on her way to school was given a suspended jail term after complying with all directions of the probation service for the past year.

Judge Olann Kelleher said in the course of sentencing Anthony Harris at Cork District Court to a nine-month suspended prison term, “I find the probation service are excellent in these matters, particularly where someone has no previous convictions, in terms of education of the accused which is of benefit to society.

“The young girl was very upset by what happened. I accept that all the things she alleged were said on the day. It would normally merit a custodial sentence. But my view was that it would be of benefit to society if you attended various courses instructed by the probation service and you have completed that now. You have shown victim empathy.

“You understand your behaviour was inappropriate and harmful. You have fully cooperated with the probation service.

"This is a very serious charge as you are aware. You are 59 years old and have no previous convictions. You have some cognitive difficulties and have complied with all directions. I am going to take into consideration the recommendation of the probation service that he would continue to submit to any of their directions in the next two years.”

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that when sentencing was adjourned for one year for the accused to avail of the educational courses directed by the probation service he took the opportunity given to him.

Anthony Harris or Orrery Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of restricting the personal liberty of a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the facts of the case, stating, “A juvenile female made a complaint that while walking to school she was approached between August and November 2019 a number of times by a man.

“She said he said to her, ‘You have a lovely voice, you should be on X-Factor.’

“On November 6 2019 she said he stood in front of her when she was on her way to school and spoke to her about skipping school and going down on him, asking would she kiss him or perform oral sex.

“She walked away. He called her back. She was scared.”

When Anthony Harris was questioned he accepted he was the man who was talking to the girl.