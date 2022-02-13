Cork minor camogie team make it two wins from two games with big win over Dublin

Cork were by far sharper and having had a tough game under their belts last weekend against Galway it showed as from the throw in they were lively and fast on their feet. 
Millie Condon, Cork (Ballinascarthy) in action in midfield against Dublin.

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 16:05
Mary Newman

Cork 2-15 

Dublin 0-5 

PLAYING against the strong wind in the opening half Cork set the foundation for this big victory in the Tesco All-Ireland minor camogie championship clash with Dublin in Castle Road on Sunday afternoon.

The underfoot conditions were difficult heavy overnight rain made the pitch soft and it was difficult for both sides to gain clean possession. 

Cork were by far the fitter of the sides, they were first to every ball and their skills level and first touch was excellent as they dominated in all sectors. 

Orlaith Cahalane, Cork in action on the half-forward line against Dublin.
In defence, they had excellent performers in Aoife Barrett and Aoife Healy, Millie Condon worked hard all through whilst up front their forwards as a unit were excellent with Orlaith Cahalane]Fiona Twohig and Ciara Morrison to the fore as they opened up the Dublin defence.

Fiona Twohig pointed two early frees to settle Cork and two in a row from Ciara Morrison extended the lead which was added to by Orlaith Cahalane and Fiona Twohig as Cork held the upper hand.

Dublin could find no way through the strong Cork defence but they won a forty five and with Leonie Power finding the range they were on the score board but it was little return after twenty two minutes and playing with the strong wind in their favour.

Cork continued to hold the upper hand and with Orlaith Cahalane showing the Dublin defence a clean pair of heels and firing to the roof of the net Dublin were in deep trouble, the same player pointed before the break and it was 1-7 to 0-1 in Cork favour at the short whistle.

Full forward Anna Fahy, Cork (Tracton) is chased by Dublin defender Jennifer Moore, Dublin (Good Counsel)
On the resumption cork continued to win possession and going at the Dublin defence they piled on the scores and eight points without reply with nineteen minutes of the second half played tells the story as Edel Sheehan, Leah Hallihane, Fiona Twohig, Orlaith Cahalane, Anna Fahy and Meaghan Martin all found the range.

Dublin kept trying to gain something form the game Jennifer Moore pointed a free but a superb move saw Fiona Twohig cleverly send a quick pass to the unmarked Orlaith Cahalane who finished to the net for Cork second goal and there was no way back for Dublin.

Ciara Morrison, Cork races through the Dublin defense.
They did have the last say with three points without reply Leonie Power (2) and Sinead Daly on target but it mattered little as Jerry Wallace’s side were confident of victory as they finish their campaign as group winners.

Scorers for Cork: O Cahalane 2-3, F Twohig 0-5 (0-4f’s 0-1 45), C Morrison , A Hallihan 0-2 each, A Fahy, M Martin, E Sheehan 0-1 each.

Dublin: L Power 0-3 ( 0-1 45, 0-1f), S Daly 0-1(f), J Moore 0-1(f).

Cork: J Connaughton; M De Burca, A Barrett, T Elliott; C Walsh, A Healy, E Duignan, E Sheehan M Condon; O Mullins (c), F Twohig, O Cahalane; G O’ Mahony, A Fahy, C Morrison.

Subs: T Coleman for C Walsh (29), L Hallihan for G O’ Mahony (29),T Crowley for C Morrison (42), M Martin for O Mullins (42)C Lane for J Connaughton (42).

Dublin: C Hewson; J Moore, S Codd, C Ni Bhuachalla; M Browne, A Curraoin, A Ryan (c); H Gibbs, L Power; C Finn, A Nyhan, Z Thorne; S Daly, G Shanahan, E Fogarty.

Subs: A Scott for G Shanahan (36),R Fitzsimons for A Curraoin (42),C Ware for E Fogarty (42), E Quigley for A Nyhan (50), T Brady for Z Thorne(59).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).

