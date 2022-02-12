New Shels boss Damien Duff content with draw at Cork City

Season begins properly next Friday night for Shelbourne and City
New Shels boss Damien Duff content with draw at Cork City

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 13:04
Noel Spillane

DAMIEN Duff is determined to keep newly-promoted Shelbourne in the top tier of Irish football for the foreseeable future.

The former Irish international and ex-Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Newcastle United star was at Turner’s Cross last night to watch his new charges play out a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Colin Healy’s Cork City.

“It was a good night all round for us and for Cork and it was good to get a game like this in before the season proper starts next weekend.

I had to change and overhaul our squad because I felt that was what was needed at Shelbourne and we had done it. I have a brilliant squad now and they are really hungry. The priority for me is to keep the club in the Premier Division after coming up as First Division champions and that’s what we intend to do,” said Duffer after strikers Dan Carr (ex-Shamrock Rovers) and Cork’s Cian Murphy exchanged goals.

Carr gave the Reds a 32nd minute lead with a sweet finish across goalkeeper David Harrington from Jack Moylan’s pass before Murphy rifled home Jonas Hakkinen’s 58th minute knockdown inside the box.

“Shels’ need a bit of stability and consistency because for too long we have been yo-yoing between the divisions and we need to stay up now. Shelbourne is a massive club, and a bit like Cork, they need to be playing week in, week out in the top flight,” added Duff who wants to impose his own playing style on the Tolka Reds.

“We want to play an attractive brand of football and try to dominate the opposition. I think the game should be played a certain way and hopefully we can dominate games, which is probably unheard of for a First Division team coming up,” said Duff who was promoted from the U17s to succeed Ian Morris as the top man.

“We’ve built a brand-new squad almost overnight but we know what we are aiming for and we are ready. Some might call it risky but I thought it’s what the club needed. We just want to do well, win a lot of games and play some good football,” he added.

Cork open their First Division campaign away to Bray Wanderers on Friday night while Shels entertain FAI Cup winners, St Pat’s in a Dublin derby.

More in this section

Cork remembers Billa Cork remembers Billa
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Dave Heffernan 16/10/2021 David Corkery: Why do Munster stick with same outdated style that fails to excite
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St. James' Park Newcastle's rivals running scared, claims Saudi finance minister
<p> Brian Hurley tries to hold possession under pressure from Clare defender Cian O'Dea. Picture: Larry Cummins.</p>

Cork footballers denied by late Clare equaliser in Division 2 thriller

READ NOW

Latest

logoRugby
logo
logo six

opinionopinion
Rewatch the analysis

Reflections on a dramatic opening weekend of the Championship and a look ahead to Le Crunch in Paris next Saturday. Catch up on the discussion here.

logo
Become an Irish Examiner subscriber today
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

  • 3
  • 23
  • 27
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 