Fernando Vicario, Bank of America Europe's CEO and Country Executive, Ireland, outlines how the bank shares Ireland’s climate goals

Bank of America has been operating in Ireland since 1968. Through our long-standing commitment and presence in the country, we have witnessed first-hand the pioneering spirit of its financial services sector and value being an active part of the community.

Ireland offers a pro-business environment, international outlook, and is an established magnet for innovation.

As the only English-speaking, common-law jurisdiction in the Eurozone, it is perfectly positioned to service the European market post Brexit. Coupled with this, the financial services industry in Ireland is crucially supported and underpinned by robust regulation and a rich pool of exceptional talent, hence our decision to make Dublin our EU-wide banking hub.

Since we put down roots in Ireland, we have consistently worked to establish positive partnerships with the people we are set up to serve — our colleagues, our clients and the community in which we operate. As an international organisation, investing time and effort to understand how best we can contribute wherever we do business, is a vital component of who we are.

In Ireland, I am very proud of the role Bank of America has played in furthering many aspects of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. From partnering with the National Gallery of Ireland on the recent conservation of the Lavinia Fontana masterpiece and the Government to create the Mná na hÉireann, Women of Ireland Fund — a €1.8m fund (the first fund of its kind in Ireland) designed to enhance the economic mobility of women, to our long term support of the Abbey Theatre — we have shown our determination to help all aspects of society.

More recently, our ESG scope has evolved, with a sharper focus placed on the opportunities presented by sustainable finance. A fundamental part of our ESG strategy is to leverage our sustainable financing efforts to help unlock and mobilise greater capital flows toward advancing low-carbon solutions accelerating the path to a net zero, greener and more sustainable economy for all.

Developing and nurturing a business where purpose and profit go hand-in-hand is essential. This is not a new ambition for Bank of America. Since 2007, we have deployed more than $200bn in capital to help support clients with their environmental transition. We have also committed to be net zero emissions before 2050 and in April 2021, we made a $1.5tn sustainable finance commitment between now and 2030. By consistently deploying this type of money we help accelerate and scale the transformation of brown industries to light green or light green to dark green industries and support the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ agenda and taxonomy objectives.

Research demonstrates that there is a strong correlation between ESG performance and financial results, and we see that our investors are increasingly watching companies’ benchmarking performance on environmental and other ESG indicators, meanwhile identifying sectors where they see themselves reducing exposure. We have seen that in client flows — during times of stress, ESG funds have remained highly resilient, as have stocks with high ESG characteristics. Stocks with strong ESG scores have outperformed the broader market and traded at higher valuations in recent years.

Helping integrate environmental (and other ESG) factors into companies’ financing strategies presents a chance for the business to deliver purpose, alongside profit. We are working with our clients globally to drive change and sustainable finance and we are a leader in carbon neutrality and net-zero advisory services to all corporate and institutional clients. Over the past year, our bankers have worked closely with our in-house ESG team and specialists to design bespoke ESG KPI-linked bonds, loans, supply-chain finance and trade-finance products for hundreds of clients around the world — helping clients create their own ESG framework and strategy to further develop responsible business models. We have acted as lead underwriter to more than 400 ESG-themed bond offerings across 225 clients, to a value of over $75bn. In 2020, we issued a first-of-its kind $2bn equality progress sustainability bond to help advance racial equality, economic opportunity and environmental sustainability. Last October alone we acted as co-lead to the European Commission in respect of its first NextGenerationEU green bond, raising €12bn to be used exclusively for green and sustainable investments across the EU.

As we reflect on recent humanitarian challenges triggered by climate change, and look back to the Conference of the Parties event held in Glasgow last November, we recognise that the business community has an essential role to play in being a catalyst for positive change.

We can and absolutely must be pioneers for progress. In Ireland, and indeed all around the world, we recognise that everyone has a part to play and that we can all be agents of change. Bank of America will certainly remain at the forefront and we welcome partnership and collaboration as we continue to marshal capital and bring creativity to the task.

