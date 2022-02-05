Cork 1-13 Clare 1-13

CORK were denied the spoils by a late equalising point from substitute Daniel Walsh deep in injury-time following a hectic climax to this NFL Division 2 tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

It capped a gripping closing quarter-hour, which started with a Clare goal from a penalty by Keelan Sexton after a foul on Padraic Collins following Ciaran Russell's penetrating run.

The Banner now led by 1-11 to 0-11 into the near gale, but Cork rallied impressively with new captain Brian Hurley and substitute Mark Cronin kicking points.

Then, Cork enjoyed a major slice of luck with Hurley's free ending in the net via the slippery fingers of Clare full-back Cillian Brennan and bemused keeper Stephen Ryan.

Cork now led by two, 1-13 to 1-11, with three minutes' regulation time remaining, but Clare fought back with points from Emmett McMahon and Walsh to earn a deserved share.

Cork would have been happy enough with their first-half display against the howling wind, which was accompanied by drenching showers mid-way through as well.

The sides were level four times and Clare only managed to get their noses in front for the first time a minute from the end of the regulation time.

But, the visitors kicked 0-4 without response, including a couple in four minutes added on for stoppages to take 0-9 to 0-6 advantage to the welcome sanctuary of the dressing room.

Cork settled quickly with John O'Rourke and Hurley kicking early points before Sexton restored parity for the first time in the ninth minute.

Powter's surges from the back led to a Blake Murphy score almost immediately through substitute Jamie Malone levelled at 0-3 apiece after 17 minutes.

Again, there was an exchange of two points, Cork's Murphy and Hurley giving the home side the lead once more only for David Tubridy and a Sexton free levelling for a third time.

Cork showed impressive patience in the build-up to Murphy kicking his third point for a 0-6 to 0-5 lead after 20 minutes.

Midfield Colm O'Callaghan, Cork in action in the air under a dropping ball. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Cork, though, didn't add to their tally, registering half-a-dozen wides in the process also, as Clare finished strongly.

An Eoin Cleary free tied matters for a fourth time before Cork keeper Micheal Aodh Martin rescued a tricky situation after Cleary's through ball almost led to Sexton moving into a goal-scoring position.

Martin ushered the ball out for a '45, which Sexton converted, followed moments later by a free after Cian O'Dea had edged Clare in front for the time at 0-7 to 0-6.

Powter made it a two-point game within three minutes of the resumption when his 55m free skidded in front of keeper Stephen Ryan and cleared the crossbar.

Cork conceded a needless free, though, shortly afterwards and Cleary duly capitalised, but Hurley curled a sweet score off his left for 0-10 to 0-8 after 46 minutes.

It was an inspiration point and Cork duly built on it, substitute Fionn Herlihy making an immediate impression to cut the margin to the minimum before Kevin O'Donovan levelled for a fifth occasion with a fisted effort, 0-10 apiece after 50 minutes.

Back came Clare, however, with Aaron Griffin finding the range only for Herlihy to raise one of the loudest cheers of the night with the equaliser before the excitement levels intensified.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley 1-4 (1-2 f), B Murphy 0-3, F Herlihy 0-2, M Cronin, J O'Rourke, K O'Donovan 0-1 each, S Powter 0-1 f.

Clare: K Sexton 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f, 0-1 45), E Cleary 0-2 f, C O'Dea, J Malone, D Walsh, A Griffin, E McMahon, D Tubridy, 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O'Donovan (do), K Flahive (Douglas), T Corkery (Cill na Martra); R Maguire (Castlehaven), S Powter (Douglas), M Taylor (Mallow); S Merrit (do), C O'Callaghan (Éire Óg); D Dineen (Cill na Martra), B Murphy (St Vincent's), J O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers); M Buckley (Dohenys), B Hurley (Castlehaven, c), D Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for M Buckley 42, P Allen (Newmarket) for Merrit and F Herlihy (Dohenys) for B Murphy 48, E McSweeney (Knocknagree) for Flahive 61, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for D Buckley 68.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C O'Dea, C Russell, A Sweeney; C O'Connor, D O'Neill; D Bohannon, E Cleary, captain, P Lillis; A Griffin, K Sexton, D Tubridy.

Subs: J Malone for Bohannon injured 7, P Collins for Tubridy 48, D Walsh for Sweeney 56, E McMahon for O'Connor 65, C Downes for Lillis 69.

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).