Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led reaction to the announcement by Cork Life Centre director Don O'Leary that he has terminal cancer.

Mr Martin said he had worked recently with Mr O’Leary in attempting to secure a sustainable funding model for the northside educational facility, and he paid tribute to the work of the Life Centre and its staff and students.

“Don’s work goes to the heart of creating a fairer society, in terms of creating opportunities for young people through education and particularly young people for whom conventional education may not always have worked, and in life no one size fits all in terms of an education model," the Taoiseach said.

“Young people can flourish and develop and prosper in different settings, and Don has created a very welcoming and warm learning environment and has done this and continues to do this for many, many years, offering outstanding opportunities and a sense of respect and self-esteem to young people and giving them a chance to fulfil their potential.

“It’s something that I have been passionate about all my life in terms of the value of education and learning, that no child should be denied that opportunity, and Don has created that opportunity for many, many young people over the years, which is a wonderful contribution to society in Cork and the country,” Mr Martin said.

Rhys Wooten, a former Life Centre student who is now a maths tutor there, considers Don O’Leary part of their family.

“He’s an amazing human. He is a positive role model for hundreds of young people, and adults too, because I would say some people didn’t have that positive male role model growing up, and he doesn’t try to fill that role, but he does, without knowing it, and he’ll probably kill me for saying that," they said.

“There’s no doubt the Life Centre will be different with Don not in charge, when the time comes, but [deputy director Rachel Lucey] is more than capable of running the centre in the way that Don runs it, and in the same ethos.”

Rosemarie Maughan, accommodation policy officer with the Irish Traveller Movement, said she considers Mr O’Leary to be a champion of equality.

“Not all heroes wear capes and that is true about Don. He has touched and saved so many lives, some he may never know about. His love shines brightly through our country.

”I am blessed and honoured that Don has touched my life and will be forever grateful for all he has done on our journey towards building a just Ireland for all,” she said.

UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran, described Mr O’Leary as “a true pioneer of education and a champion for those who can flourish outside a mainstream school setting, given the right opportunity”, and recalled that the college had presented Mr O’Leary with an honorary doctorate last November.

“We at UCC recently honoured him for his leadership and we have seen first-hand the work Don has put in to ensure that no child is left behind.

“I'm greatly saddened to hear the news of Don’s illness and wish him and his family well at this challenging time,” Professor O'Halloran said.

Mary Crilly, director of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, said she considers Mr O'Leary a true friend.

“Don O’Leary is a phenomenal man, and he has done so much good for Cork.

“Don has supported the Sexual Violence Centre over the years, and he has helped several people to access our services," said Ms Crilly.

“I love him, because he is a genuine and decent person and there’s no plámas or politics to Don, there’s just kindness.”

Jessica Griffin is a former Life Centre student, and she is currently studying animation.

“I’m really grateful to the Life Centre, and to Don and Rachel for giving me the tools to deal with the stresses of daily life.

“Don is very good at understanding how students feel about things, and giving us a chance to talk to him whenever we need to," Ms Griffin said.

“The Life Centre was really a life-saver for me and my family, and I know my mom and dad would agree.”

Deputy Paul Kehoe, Chair of the Oireachtas Education Committee, pledged “100% support for the Life Centre”, recalling his committee’s recent visit to the centre.

“The Life Centre is a road-map showing what can be done, that people don’t have to fall outside of education, and I salute Don and his staff and students for setting an example for the Department of Education,” the Wexford TD stated.

Caitíona Twomey, co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, said the Life Centre, and Don O’Leary, have made education for its students the right it should be for all.

“Education is supposed to be for everyone, and when it clearly isn’t, that’s where the need for someone like Don comes in, because no-one is left outside the Life Centre’s red door," Ms Twomey said.

“Don has carried on the legacy of Brother Gary O’Shea, who founded the Life Centre, and when something is right, it should be recognised and replicated, and the Life Centre should be the template for the entire education system.”

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD said he was very saddened to hear of Mr O’Leary’s illness, and he wished him the best.

“There’s very few of us who will have a legacy like Don O’Leary has, in terms of the Life Centre, the lives he has transformed, the impact that he has on so many children who are now adults, he changed completely the course of their lives.

“I think the Life Centre is a really treasured institution in Cork, very much because of Don’s investment, his spirit, his ethos, that he imbued into the centre, he is a lifelong activist who has made a huge impact across a lot of spheres," the Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central said.

“The Life Centre is everything that education should be about, it’s everything that equality should be about, and it’s a reflection on Don, who is in my experience a very warm-hearted and deeply committed man who cares deeply about the children who have been through the centre, and their families,” Deputy

Ó Laoghaire added.

James Leonard and Timmy Long of the Two Norries podcast have been fans of Don O’Leary and the Life Centre for many years.

Timmy Long said: “The compassion Don shows for young people, and the empathy and his understanding of what they’re going through is amazing, and what he’s after accomplishing up there with the Life Centre is just phenomenal.” James Leonard added: “Every year has been a struggle for Don to get funding for the Life Centre, and he always looks after the kids.” Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath described Mr O'Leary's recent interview with The Echo as "determined, stoic and inspirational", something he said was "true to form" for the educator.

“The positive impact Don has made on the lives of countless young people through his work at The Life Centre is testament to his extraordinary commitment and never-give-up attitude.

“He has made a remarkable difference, and I have no doubt will continue to do so for as long as he can," said Minister McGrath.

Mick Barry TD said the team Mr O’Leary has built at the Life Centre are doing extraordinary and important work.

“There is going to be a groundswell of support for Don and he deserves every bit of it.

“It is important that pressure on the Department of Education to resolve funding of the Life Centre must now be doubled coming into 2022,” the Cork North Central People Before Profit Solidarity TD said.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said he wished Mr O’Leary and his family well at this difficult time.

“I’ve long advocated that we need real reform of our education system. It can’t be all about the Leaving Cert and funneling everybody through college.

“The Life Centre model is one that should be expanded as it allows an opportunity for growth, development and learning for young people in an environment that suits their needs,” the Fine Gael Senator said.

Dr Sharon Lambert is a lecturer in Applied Psychology in University College Cork, and she has had a long relationship with the Life Centre.

“What can I say only that Don and all the staff in the Life Centre inspire me. Don is a natural leader because of his integrity and ethics and I am so grateful to call him a friend.

“Don approaches his work from a human rights lens and if we all did that the world would be a fairer and better place for all," Dr Lambert said.

“I love him dearly.”

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, wished Mr O’Leary and his family the best at this very difficult time.

“The work Don and everyone involved with the Life Centre does has given young people hope, respect and an opportunity at an education.

“As Don would say himself, the unbelievable work all the volunteers do to give the students a positive experience of education and most important are the students and their families who sing the praises of the brilliant work the Life Centre does and how much it means to them,” Deputy Gould said.

Colm Burke TD said he had served in Cork City Council alongside Mr O’Leary and, despite their political differences, they had worked well together and had got along well.

“Don has worked very hard over many years with young people in helping them to develop their skills, in particular providing support to them where that is not available from their home or school setting, the Fine Gael deputy for Cork North Central said.

“We have different political party allegiances but our goal was always the same: how can we bring about change to make sure that there is equal opportunity for every person no matter where they are from?

“In particular if there is no home support, how can we provide the assistance that is required?”

Broadcaster and journalist PJ Coogan said he has counted Don O'Leary as a good friend since his earliest days as a reporter.

“If every parish had a Life Centre, and every Life Centre had a Don, there still wouldn’t be enough of him.

“He’s a remarkable human being, with an incredible understanding of the human condition, and above all that, a hell of a nice fella,” said Mr Coogan.

Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, said he was proud to call Mr O’Leary a friend.

“As a former teacher I can attest to the importance of having ‘one good adult’ in every child and student’s life.

“For many of the students Don worked with in the Life Centre unfortunately that wasn’t their experience in mainstream education" Deputy O'Sullivan said.

“The greatest compliment I can give to Don is when I met and spoke with students, past and present, from the Life Centre, they all spoke about how under Don’s guidance they all found their way, how the Life Centre was there to help them and how Don was there to guide them.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Mr O’Leary had made an extraordinary difference to the lives of so many young people in Cork who otherwise would not have got an education without the Life Centre.

“He’s someone who has been a pioneer in a different form of education and has fought hard to maintain and protect and finance that approach because he believes in it so much, and I have to say I agree with him," Minister Coveney said.

“It’s very important that we support the Life Centre, not only because of Don O’Leary, but also because it is a model that makes sense, and it’s a legacy that needs to be protected into the future.”

Amber Sheridan O’Callaghan is a former Life Centre Student, currently studying psychology.

“Don has helped me through a lot and without him I wouldn’t be in education or living my life to the full. He was there for me when no one else was. He’s family. He’s a blessing.

“He saved me from going down the wrong path and showed me the light. Because of him I healed and he made it easier to forget the people that hurt me. He helped me through traumatic events and showed me there is more to life," said Ms Sheridan.

“Because of Don, I have goals and hope for the future.”