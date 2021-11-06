Irish Examiner view: Deep thought

Further recognition of the work of University College Cork’s Barry O’Sullivan
Irish Examiner view: Deep thought

Prof Barry O’Sullivan, of UCC's School of Computer Science & IT, has been awarded the Science Foundation International Engagement Award 2021.

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 05:00

One of the valuable by-products of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the restoration of science and research to a publicly pivotal position in the affections and regard of society and its citizens.

Well done then for the further recognition of the work of University College Cork’s professor, Barry O’Sullivan, at the School of Computer Science & IT.

Prof O’Sullivan, an expert in the field of artificial intelligence, has been awarded the Science Foundation International Engagement Award 2021. He has widespread experience in ethics and back-channel diplomacy and chairs the advisory committee to Europol’s Grace project which seeks to deploy high-level technology against the online proliferation of child exploitation material.

Read More

Covid-19 vaccines: Until the whole world is protected, is anyone safe?

More in this section

Business listing test Business listing test
test article briefing 6c
test ordinary gifs
Science Foundation International Engagement Award 2021Person: Barry O’SullivanOrganisation: University College Cork

test article 6d

READ NOW

Latest



LONGREADS

How to talk to your children about climate change, The experts have their say.  Plus Youth activists who are making a difference

Read Here
photos of the week
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 