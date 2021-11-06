One of the valuable by-products of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the restoration of science and research to a publicly pivotal position in the affections and regard of society and its citizens.
Well done then for the further recognition of the work of University College Cork’s professor, Barry O’Sullivan, at the School of Computer Science & IT.
Prof O’Sullivan, an expert in the field of artificial intelligence, has been awarded the Science Foundation International Engagement Award 2021. He has widespread experience in ethics and back-channel diplomacy and chairs the advisory committee to Europol’s Grace project which seeks to deploy high-level technology against the online proliferation of child exploitation material.