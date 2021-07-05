test test test test
Simon Hopkinson’s onion and blood orange salad with olive oil
This simple salad can be enhanced with salad leaves and avocado - but is a delicious summertime side dish too, combining zesty fruit, sweet onion and a dash of oil
CourseSide
CuisineSpanish
Ingredients
4 blood oranges
1 or 2 small sweet onions, peeled
extra virgin olive oil
freshly ground black pepper
Method
Cut the tops and bottoms off the oranges and using a small, very sharp knife, further slice off the skins of the oranges cutting close to the flesh and removing all traces of pith. Slice thinly (removing any pips) and arrange neatly, slightly overlapping on a beautiful plate.
Thinly slice the onions and lay on top of the oranges.
Spoon enough olive oil onto the assembly to suit you, and then grind over some pepper. Eat it all on its own, and with someone you like very much.
This recipe is from Simon Hopkinson’s The Vegetarian Option, published by Quadrille.