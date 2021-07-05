test article cp recipe

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 15:55

test test test test

test test test 

Simon Hopkinson’s onion and blood orange salad with olive oil

This simple salad can be enhanced with salad leaves and avocado - but is a delicious summertime side dish too, combining zesty fruit, sweet onion and a dash of oil

Simon Hopkinson’s onion and blood orange salad with olive oil

Course

Side

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • 4 blood oranges

  • 1 or 2 small sweet onions, peeled

  • extra virgin olive oil

  • freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Cut the tops and bottoms off the oranges and using a small, very sharp knife, further slice off the skins of the oranges cutting close to the flesh and removing all traces of pith. Slice thinly (removing any pips) and arrange neatly, slightly overlapping on a beautiful plate.

  2. Thinly slice the onions and lay on top of the oranges.

  3. Spoon enough olive oil onto the assembly to suit you, and then grind over some pepper. Eat it all on its own, and with someone you like very much.
    This recipe is from Simon Hopkinson’s The Vegetarian Option, published by Quadrille.

More in this section

Disney's The Lion King European Premiere - London Test article with content box bbcode
Test link linked media!
Test curra4 article

test x1

READ NOW

Latest

JOIN US 

IN THE KITCHEN WITH


WATCH AND COOK ALONG WITH
THE CURRABINNY COOKS

 
IE Logo

#2minutebeachclean

Make a difference this summer,
in just two minutes.

Learn More

In association with

logo_brand
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 